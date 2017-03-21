Alejandro Valverde takes Tour of Catalonia lead

BANYOLES, Spain (AP) Alejandro Valverde took the overall lead in the Tour of Catalonia on Tuesday after fellow Movistar rider Jose Joaquin Rojas was penalized for helping teammates during the team time trial.
Movistar set the best time in the 41-kilometer (25-mile) time trial, but judges later said Rojas was among the team’s riders who pushed each other during the Tour’s second stage and gave him a three-minute penalty. Two other riders also were penalized.
Movistar dominated the time trial, finishing two seconds ahead of BMC Racing Team.
Tour de France winner Chris Froome finished 46 seconds off the lead with Team Sky. Froome is 18th in the overall standings.
The week-long race in northeastern Spain concludes on Sunday in Barcelona.
Riders on Wednesday face a stage of 188 kilometers (116 miles) from Mataro to La Molina.
CALELLA, Spain (AP) Davide Cimolai of Italy won the opening stage of the Tour of Catalonia by less than a wheel on Monday.
The FDJ rider pushed his wheel just in front of Nacer Bouhanni as the two broke away in the final meters of the 179-kilometer (111-mile) mountainous stage starting and ending in the coastal town of Calella.
“The objective was to win one stage, and now I work for the team,” Cimolai said after finishing the stage in 4 1/2 hours.
It was his second career win at the Tour of Catalonia after also winning a stage last year.
Tour de France winner Chris Froome and top rivals Alberto Contador and Alejandro Valverde finished safely in the peloton.
The stage on Tuesday is a 41-kilometer (25-mile) team time trial to and from Banyoles.
SAN REMO, Italy – Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland edged out Peter Sagan in a tense finish to win the Milan-San Remo classic on Saturday.
It looked as if Sagan was going to become the first world champion to win the race since 1983 but Kwiatkowski snatched victory for Team Sky in the last meters.
“After 2013 and 2014 when I’ve been unlucky, winning Milano-San Remo is an incredible feeling,” Kwiatkowski said.
“I didn’t expect Sagan to attack on the Poggio. After he did, I expected a bunch sprint but he maintained a high speed at the front. I focused only on my own sprint. I can’t believe I’ve beaten Sagan!”
Julian Alaphilippe was third at the end of the 291-kilometer (181-mile) route from Milan to San Remo.
Alexander Kristoff won the bunch sprint for fourth place, five seconds behind the front three.
Sagan attacked near the top of the final climb up the Poggio. Alaphilippe and Kwiatkowski made contact with him just before the descent and the trio held onto their small advantage.