Italy’s Davide Cimolai wins opening stage of Tour of Catalonia

CALELLA, Spain (AP) Davide Cimolai of Italy won the opening stage of the Tour of Catalonia by less than a wheel on Monday.
The FDJ rider pushed his wheel just in front of Nacer Bouhanni as the two broke away in the final meters of the 179-kilometer (111-mile) mountainous stage starting and ending in the coastal town of Calella.
“The objective was to win one stage, and now I work for the team,” Cimolai said after finishing the stage in 4 1/2 hours.
It was his second career win at the Tour of Catalonia after also winning a stage last year.
Tour de France winner Chris Froome and top rivals Alberto Contador and Alejandro Valverde finished safely in the peloton.
The stage on Tuesday is a 41-kilometer (25-mile) team time trial to and from Banyoles.
The week-long race in northeastern Spain concludes on Sunday in Barcelona.
SAN REMO, Italy – Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland edged out Peter Sagan in a tense finish to win the Milan-San Remo classic on Saturday.
It looked as if Sagan was going to become the first world champion to win the race since 1983 but Kwiatkowski snatched victory for Team Sky in the last meters.
“After 2013 and 2014 when I’ve been unlucky, winning Milano-San Remo is an incredible feeling,” Kwiatkowski said.
“I didn’t expect Sagan to attack on the Poggio. After he did, I expected a bunch sprint but he maintained a high speed at the front. I focused only on my own sprint. I can’t believe I’ve beaten Sagan!”
Julian Alaphilippe was third at the end of the 291-kilometer (181-mile) route from Milan to San Remo.
Alexander Kristoff won the bunch sprint for fourth place, five seconds behind the front three.
Sagan attacked near the top of the final climb up the Poggio. Alaphilippe and Kwiatkowski made contact with him just before the descent and the trio held onto their small advantage.
SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO, Italy — Nairo Quintana won the Tirreno-Adriatico race for a second time in three years on Tuesday, while Rohan Dennis was fastest on the final stage, an individual time trial around San Benedetto del Tronto.
Quintana had started the day with a 50-second advantage over Thibaut Pinot and the Colombian rider’s 45th place finish, 41 seconds behind Dennis was enough to secure the overall victory.
“The Tirreno-Adriatico is a race I like very much,” said Quintana, who won it in 2015. “I’m happy to win it for the second time, and repay my team for the efforts they did for me.
“It was a fast time trial today. I was never worried because the seconds were in my advantage before the start.”
Dennis was three seconds faster than Jos van Emden on the 10-kilometer (6-mile) course to move into second place overall, 25 seconds behind Quintana.
“It’s been a great week for BMC as we started with a team time trial victory and we finish with an individual time trial victory,” said Dennis, who is Australia’s national time trial champion. “We’ve had some ups and downs but overall it’s very good.
“It was a tough course today with the headwind but I managed to keep some strength for the second half of the race.”
Pinot ended up third overall, 36 seconds behind Quintana.
Michael Hepburn of Australia was third on the day, just behind Van Emden.