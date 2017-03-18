Kwiatkowski beats Sagan in Milan-San Remo

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SAN REMO, Italy – Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland edged out Peter Sagan in a tense finish to win the Milan-San Remo classic on Saturday.

It looked as if Sagan was going to become the first world champion to win the race since 1983 but Kwiatkowski snatched victory for Team Sky in the last meters.

“After 2013 and 2014 when I’ve been unlucky, winning Milano-San Remo is an incredible feeling,” Kwiatkowski said.

“I didn’t expect Sagan to attack on the Poggio. After he did, I expected a bunch sprint but he maintained a high speed at the front. I focused only on my own sprint. I can’t believe I’ve beaten Sagan!”

Julian Alaphilippe was third at the end of the 291-kilometer (181-mile) route from Milan to San Remo.

Alexander Kristoff won the bunch sprint for fourth place, five seconds behind the front three.

Sagan attacked near the top of the final climb up the Poggio. Alaphilippe and Kwiatkowski made contact with him just before the descent and the trio held onto their small advantage.