Ireland-trained Sizing John wins Gold Cup

CHELTENHAM, England (AP) Ten years after winning the Grand National, jockey Robbie Power won the equally-prestigious Cheltenham Gold Cup when Sizing John galloped to victory on Festival Friday.
Trained in Ireland, Sizing John won by two-and-three-quarter lengths on St. Patrick’s Day.
Power had Sizing John in a good position throughout the race, finishing ahead of Minella Rocco (18-1) and Native River (7-2).
“Unbelievable, Jessica Harrington is a genius,” said Power, who won the Grand National on the Gordon Elliott-trained Silver Birch in 2007.
“I always said when this horse stepped up in trip he’d win. Everyone has done a top-class job. It means more than any winner I’ve ridden for Jessica. I was only 25 when I won the National and I’m 35 now. When you’re 25 you think you can win everything, so this is very special.”
Sizing John, a 7-year-old, has previously done most of his racing over two miles. But this year connections decided to race him over a longer distance with notable success – winning the Irish Gold Cup last month.
“It’s absolutely fantastic. My first runner in a Gold Cup,” Harrington said. “I don’t know when I’ll come down to earth. This is the jewel in the crown. I’ve been watching and listening for as long as I can remember.”
Djakadam, twice the runner-up, travelled well for most of the race and looked as though he might finally win for Willie Mullins. But after making a costly jumping error at the second-to-last fence. he faded to finish fourth.
CHELTENHAM, England (AP) Jockey Ruby Walsh and trainer Willie Mullins ended their drought at the Cheltenham Festival by teaming up for four victories on a day to savor for Irish racing on Thursday.
For the first time at the prestigious meeting, there were six Irish winners in succession.
Walsh and Mullins were at the forefront after failing to gain a single victory over the first two days, with Nichols Canyon, Yorkhill, Let’s Dance, and Un De Sceaux all winning.
The odds on that happening were 179-1.
Mullins reached the 50 Festival winners with Un De Sceaux’s victory in the Ryanair Chase.
Walsh took his number of winners at British jump-racing’s top event to 56.
Nichols Canyon beat odds-on favorite Unowhatimeanharry to win the Stayers’ Hurdle, the signature race of the day.
The highlight of the week, the Gold Cup, takes place on Friday.
CHELTENHAM, England — The second day of the Cheltenham Festival was marred by the death of a horse in the first race Wednesday.
Consul De Thaix, which was trained by Nicky Henderson and owned by J.P. McManus, suffered fatal injuries after falling at the sixth-last fence in the Novices’ Hurdle.
Jockey Mark Walsh avoided serious injury despite being thrown off his mount but he will not ride again this week at the most prestigious jumps meeting in British horse racing.
“The last information I received was that he was being assessed for a concussive head injury,” clerk of the course Simon Claisse said of Walsh.
Consul De Thaix is the first death of this year’s festival after seven horses were killed last year at Cheltenham.
In the day’s feature race, there a shock when 11-1 shot Special Tiara won the Queen Mother Champion Chase and 2-9 favorite Douvan finished seventh. Special Tiara beat Fox Norton by a head, while Sir Valentino was third.