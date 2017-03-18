Andy Murray out of Miami Open with right elbow injury

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. — Andy Murray has pulled out of the Miami Open with a right elbow injury.
The world’s top-ranked player and part-time South Florida resident made the announcement in a tweet on Saturday, saying he will turn his focus to the upcoming clay-court season.
Murray lost his only match at Indian Wells last week in straight sets to Canada’s Vasek Pospisil. He reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and won the final at Dubai this year.
Murray is a two-time winner at Key Biscayne, prevailing in 2009 and 2013. He also lost the 2015 final to Novak Djokovic, the three-time defending champion at the Miami Open.
“Apologies to the fans,” Murray said. “It’s one of my favorite tournaments.”
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from his quarterfinal against Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open because of what he thinks is food poisoning.
The Australian, who beat No. 2 Novak Djokovic in the fourth round, was supposed to face 18-time major champion Federer on Friday.
But less than two hours before they were to take the court, Kyrgios tweeted that he “had a restless night of being sick.”
He said “to play a great champion like Roger, I need to be at my best to have a chance.”
The tournament confirmed Kyrgios’ withdrawal on its website.
Federer will face Kei Nishikori or Jack Sock for a spot in the hard-court tournament’s final.
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) Kristina Mladenovic outlasted Caroline Wozniacki 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open and break into the top 20 in the WTA Tour rankings for the first time in her career.
Neither Mladenovic nor Wozniacki had dropped a set before their quarterfinal Thursday. Wozniacki rallied from a 4-2 deficit in the second set to force the tiebreaker, but the former world No. 1 and 2011 Indian Wells winner never led in the tiebreaker.
Wozniacki held for a 2-1 lead in the third set and then had her right foot heavily taped by a trainer. She went on to lose the final five games and the match, making the 28th-seeded Mladenovic the lowest seed to reach the semis.
There were 11 service breaks in the 2 1/2-hour match played in 91 degree (32 C) heat.
Mladenovic will play the winner of a later match between 12th-seeded Venus Williams and No. 14 Elena Vesnina.
No. 3 Karolina Pliskova and Svetlana Kuznetsova are set for the other semifinal.
Besides moving up in the world rankings, Mladenovic becomes the new No. 1 in France, overtaking countrywoman Caroline Garcia by virtue of her results in the desert.
No. 3 Stan Wawrinka takes on No. 8 Dominic Thiem in an evening quarterfinal.