No Federer vs Kyrgios: Aussie withdraws with illness

Associated PressMar 17, 2017, 3:08 PM EDT

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from his quarterfinal against Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open because of what he thinks is food poisoning.

The Australian, who beat No. 2 Novak Djokovic in the fourth round, was supposed to face 18-time major champion Federer on Friday.

But less than two hours before they were to take the court, Kyrgios tweeted that he “had a restless night of being sick.”

He said “to play a great champion like Roger, I need to be at my best to have a chance.”

The tournament confirmed Kyrgios’ withdrawal on its website.

Federer will face Kei Nishikori or Jack Sock for a spot in the hard-court tournament’s final.

Mladenovic reaches Indian Wells semis and top 20 in rankings

Associated PressMar 16, 2017, 7:36 PM EDT

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) Kristina Mladenovic outlasted Caroline Wozniacki 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open and break into the top 20 in the WTA Tour rankings for the first time in her career.

Neither Mladenovic nor Wozniacki had dropped a set before their quarterfinal Thursday. Wozniacki rallied from a 4-2 deficit in the second set to force the tiebreaker, but the former world No. 1 and 2011 Indian Wells winner never led in the tiebreaker.

Wozniacki held for a 2-1 lead in the third set and then had her right foot heavily taped by a trainer. She went on to lose the final five games and the match, making the 28th-seeded Mladenovic the lowest seed to reach the semis.

There were 11 service breaks in the 2 1/2-hour match played in 91 degree (32 C) heat.

Mladenovic will play the winner of a later match between 12th-seeded Venus Williams and No. 14 Elena Vesnina.

No. 3 Karolina Pliskova and Svetlana Kuznetsova are set for the other semifinal.

Besides moving up in the world rankings, Mladenovic becomes the new No. 1 in France, overtaking countrywoman Caroline Garcia by virtue of her results in the desert.

No. 3 Stan Wawrinka takes on No. 8 Dominic Thiem in an evening quarterfinal.

Roger Federer makes quick work of Rafael Nadal in Indian Wells

Associated PressMar 15, 2017, 10:51 PM EDT

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Roger Federer defeated Rafael Nadal 6-2, 6-3 at the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday in a fourth-round match that saw the longtime rivals meeting much earlier in a tournament than usual.

Federer broke Nadal four times in advancing to the quarterfinals in just over an hour. Although Nadal owns a 23-13 lead in their series, Federer has won the past three in a row, including an epic comeback in the Australian Open final two months ago.

Federer broke Nadal to open the match in front of a packed Stadium 1 crowd. Federer faced just one break point on his serve in the match, but he recovered with a big serve and two winning backhands to go up 2-0 in the first set.

“The main thing he take the break in the first game, and I had break point in the next game and come back and he had a good serve,” Nadal said. “When Roger has the advantage, his serve is so good, he has a lot of confidence with his serve, he’s able to play much more relaxed.”

Nadal wasn’t too shabby either, serving three love games. But Federer’s shotmaking was superb, frequently kissing the lines off both sides.

The four-time Indian Wells winner was crafty, too. Leading 5-1, Federer moved in quickly on Nadal’s second serve, surprising the Spaniard, whose forehand sailed long. Federer’s drop shots were well-timed and even when a scrambling Nadal got to them in time, Federer answered with one of his 26 winners.

The two superstars hadn’t played each other before the quarterfinals of an event since 2004 when they met in the third round at Miami. Wednesday’s match was just the fifth time they weren’t opposing each other in a final.

Another one of tennis’ Big Four went down, too.

Novak Djokovic’s 19-match winning streak at the desert tournament ended in a 6-4, 7-6 (3) loss to Nick Kyrgios. Djokovic joined Nadal and top-ranked Andy Murray, who was upset in the second round.

Djokovic, Federer and Nadal were all in the same quarter of the draw, ensuring the tournament would lose some of its biggest names before the second weekend.

Kyrgios beat Djokovic for the second time in two weeks, having earned a straight-set victory over the world’s No. 2 player at Acapulco on March 2.

“Conditions like today where the ball travels through the air very fast and it bounces very high, it’s a gamble,” Djokovic said. “On his first serves, to try to anticipate and read his serve, where he’s going to go 140 miles per hour down the T and also pretty good angle wide, it’s hard to position yourself well.”

Djokovic was bidding for a fourth consecutive title at Indian Wells, having won a total of five in his career. But he unraveled with 25 unforced errors, including a forehand service return on Kyrgios’ second match point.

“The run was amazing,” Djokovic said. “It had to end at some stage. Unfortunately, it was today.”

Kyrgios advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will face Federer. The 15th-seeded Australian hit 14 aces, with his fastest serve clocking 141 mph, and won 86 percent of his first serve points.

Also joining Kyrgios in the quarterfinals were No. 4 seed Kei Nishikori, who defeated Donald Young 6-2, 6-4; 17th-seeded Jack Sock, a 4-6, 7-6 (1), 7-5 winner over Malek Jaziri; No. 21 Pablo Carreno Busta, who beat qualifier Dusan Lajovic; and No. 27 Pablo Cuevas, who outlasted 11th-seeded David Goffin 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

On the women’s side, No. 8 seed Svetlana Kuznetsova beat 19th-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-3, 6-2 to reach the semifinals.