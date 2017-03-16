Walsh, Mullins team up for 4 winners at Cheltenham Festival

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

CHELTENHAM, England (AP) Jockey Ruby Walsh and trainer Willie Mullins ended their drought at the Cheltenham Festival by teaming up for four victories on a day to savor for Irish racing on Thursday.

For the first time at the prestigious meeting, there were six Irish winners in succession.

Walsh and Mullins were at the forefront after failing to gain a single victory over the first two days, with Nichols Canyon, Yorkhill, Let’s Dance, and Un De Sceaux all winning.

The odds on that happening were 179-1.

Mullins reached the 50 Festival winners with Un De Sceaux’s victory in the Ryanair Chase.

Walsh took his number of winners at British jump-racing’s top event to 56.

Nichols Canyon beat odds-on favorite Unowhatimeanharry to win the Stayers’ Hurdle, the signature race of the day.

The highlight of the week, the Gold Cup, takes place on Friday.