Horse dies at Cheltenham Festival; shock in feature race

CHELTENHAM, England — The second day of the Cheltenham Festival was marred by the death of a horse in the first race Wednesday.
Consul De Thaix, which was trained by Nicky Henderson and owned by J.P. McManus, suffered fatal injuries after falling at the sixth-last fence in the Novices’ Hurdle.
Jockey Mark Walsh avoided serious injury despite being thrown off his mount but he will not ride again this week at the most prestigious jumps meeting in British horse racing.
“The last information I received was that he was being assessed for a concussive head injury,” clerk of the course Simon Claisse said of Walsh.
Consul De Thaix is the first death of this year’s festival after seven horses were killed last year at Cheltenham.
In the day’s feature race, there a shock when 11-1 shot Special Tiara won the Queen Mother Champion Chase and 2-9 favorite Douvan finished seventh. Special Tiara beat Fox Norton by a head, while Sir Valentino was third.
CHELTENHAM, England — Buveur D’Air won the Champion Hurdle on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday in a landmark victory for trainer Nicky Henderson and owner J.P. McManus.
Henderson has now won the race a record six times, after victories with See You Then from 1985-87 as well as with Punjabi in 2009 and Binocular in 2010.
It was McManus’ 50th winner at Cheltenham, the most prestigious jumps meeting in British horse racing.
Ridden by Noel Fehily, Buveur D’Air went off at odds of 5-1 and beat stablemate My Tent Or Yours by 4 1/2 lengths.
The last two winners of the race, Annie Power and Faugheen, missed out because of injury.
The highlight of the festival is the Gold Cup on Friday.
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) Shaman Ghost beat Midnight Storm by three-quarters of a length to win the $750,000 Santa Anita Handicap.
Ridden by Javier Castellano, Shaman Ghost ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:01.57 and paid $4.60, $2.60 and $2.40 as the 6-5 favorite on Saturday.
Owner Frank Stronach was on hand to see his 5-year-old horse win a big race at Santa Anita, which Stronach also owns. Last November, Shaman Ghost was scratched from the Breeders’ Cup Classic on race day at the track after falling ill.
In January, Shaman Ghost finished second to Arrogate in the $12 million Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park, another Stronach-owned track.
Midnight Storm returned $3 and $2.80, while Follow Me Crev was another 4 1/2 lengths back in third and paid $5 to show.