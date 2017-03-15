Duke, North Carolina enter March Madness as co-favorites on tournament odds

Leave a comment
OddsSharkMar 15, 2017, 8:43 PM EDT

Tested talent wins, meaning it is not surprising to see college basketball’s bitterest rivals sharing top spot on the odds to win the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

The Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels are each listed at +600 on that board at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Blue Devils are in the East Region, considered the thinnest in the field for March Madness although they could potentially face the top overall seed and defending champion Villanova Wildcats (+750) in the Elite Eight if both win three games in a row.

North Carolina, which has brawn under the rim to buttress the offensive leadership of PG Joel Berry and SF Justin Jackson, could have some favorable matchups in the South Region.

While pretty much anyone who has ever printed out a bracket obsesses over picking early-round upsets, the chalk usually prevails when it comes to the tournament champion.

The rest of the board has great hoops lineage, with aforementioned Villanova, the Kansas Jayhawks (+800) and Kentucky Wildcats (+850). Of those three, Kansas with PG Frank Mason III’s steady handle is likely the best pick, since March Madness is a guard’s tournament. Villanova still has the guard combo of Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, but could run into Duke.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (+1000) have the longest odds of any No. 1 seed, since bowing out before the Final Four is their trademark. The Arizona Wildcats (+1200) are lurking as the No. 2 in that West Region.

In South Region futures, North Carolina (+135) is the biggest favorite of any team to win its region and go to the Final Four. Potential Sweet 16 opponents, Kentucky (+275) and UCLA Bruins (+450), are both freshmen-reliant – Malik Monk on the ‘Cats, Lonzo Ball on UCLA – and that rarely proves to be a winning formula in March.

The No. 4 seed Butler Bulldogs (+1000), with floor leader Kelan Martin and two wins against Villanova on its resume, are the best pick if one wants to go against the chalk in the South.

Kansas (+220) tops the Midwest Region odds in spite of an early exit from the Big 12 tournament. The Louisville Cardinals (+350) have faded, but the No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks (+400) and PF Dillon Brooks might do some damage. The No. 5 seed Iowa State Cyclones (+1000) and PG Monte Morris are the Midwest’s definitive darkhorse.

On the left side of the bracket, Gonzaga (+160) and Arizona (+200) are tightly bunched on the West Region board. History doesn’t play the games and it’s possible the Zags and PG Nigel Williams-Goss are underrated, especially for their defensive tenacity. But coach Sean Miller’s Wildcats are tough-minded.

The West Virginia Mountaineers (+550) are also a premier defensive squad, but it’s hard to keep that up as the opponents get better.

Villanova (+160) tops the East Region board, with Duke (+250) second on the list. While the past two national champions might seem to be on a collision course, the No. 6 seed SMU Mustangs (+800) are an underdog to ponder. The Mustangs won the AAC Tournament decisively and run a five-guard attack – PG Shake Milton is 6-6 – that is almost unseen in Division I.

The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks (+10000), who score 85 points per game, are also a trendy darkhorse.

2017 March Madness odds preview: Northwestern intriguing in top First-Round betting matchups

Leave a comment
OddsSharkMar 14, 2017, 8:29 AM EDT

Since they have no track record at all in the NCAA Tournament, the Northwestern Wildcats will be a curiosity for college basketball diehards and bettors alike during the first full day of March Madness on Thursday.

Northwestern and the Vanderbilt Commodores are in a pick’em matchup with a 131-point total at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Northwestern, a three-point shooting team paced by PF Victor Law and PG Bryant McIntosh, does well when it’s rested. They are  5-0 straight-up and against the spread in their last five games with four days off between games. Vanderbilt is s 8-2 SU and 9-1 ATS in its last 10 games against teams with winning records.

Elsewhere, the Purdue Boilermakers are nine-point favorites against the Vermont Catamounts with a 134.5-point total in what been labeled as an upset special. Thirteen seeds have gone 5-3 ATS in the past two tournaments. Vermont is on a 21-game win streak and have a superlative scorer in F Anthony Lamb. Purdue is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games in March, but lost in the Round of 64 last season.

The Wisconsin Badgers are 5.5-point favorites against the Virginia Tech Hokies with a 138.5-point total. Wisconsin is 0-6 ATS in its last six games with three days off between games, but  6-2 SU in its last eight games as a favorite of 5.5 points or less. Virginia Tech is 11-1 SU and ATS in its last 12 games as an underdog of 5.5 points or less.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are seven-point favorites against the Princeton Tigers with a 134.5-point total. Notre Dame is more disciplined than the typical major conference team that falls prey to the Tigers, who are 13-3 ATS in their last 16 games as an underdog of seven points or more. The total has gone under in six of Notre Dame’s last seven games.

Twelve seeds are 10-5-1 ATS over the last four years.

The Florida Gators are 10-point favorites against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers with a 144.5-point total. East Tennessee State, 9-1 SU over its last 10 games, has towering transfers Hanner Mosquera-Perea and Tevin Glass to win the battle inside, where the Gators have been vulnerable since losing C John Egbunu (torn ACL) for the season.

Friday’s slate includes a study-in-contrasts tilt, with the defensively taut South Carolina Gamecocks listed as 1.5-point favorites against the offensive-minded Marquette Golden Eagles with a 148-point total. South Carolina is 1-9 ATS in its last 10 games. Tenth-seeded Marquette, which lost to Seton Hall in the Big East tournament, is 12-4 SU in its last 16 games after a loss.

The Miami Hurricanes are two-point favorites against the Michigan State Spartans with a 125.5-point total, with the winner of that matchup likely to get a shot at the No. 1-seeded Kansas Jayhawks in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament bracket. Miami is 12-4 in its last 16 games as a favorite, while Michigan State is 0-8 SU and ATS in its last eight games as an underdog of two points or less.

And the Creighton Bluejays are 1.5-point favorites against the Rhode Island Rams with a 142.5-point total. Rhode Island is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games and has a stingy defense, while Creighton has lost continuity on offense since PG Maurice Watson Jr. was injured and subsequently suspended.

Oregon, SMU, Kentucky, Princeton round out conference tournament favorites

Leave a comment
OddsSharkMar 8, 2017, 1:46 AM EDT

One common thread that ties together two of the most tightly bunched futures boards for conference championship week is that – to update an old adage – offense fills highlight reels but defense is what really matters in March.

As conference titles are decided this week ahead of the NCAA tournament, the Oregon Ducks are +160 betting favorites on the Pac-12 tournament champion board at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The UCLA Bruins, with freshman point guard Lonzo Ball, are more of a media darling and draw in at +170.

Another tight board is that of the AAC, with the SMU Mustangs (+125) just ahead of the Cincinnati Bearcats (+135).

The Ducks play inside-the-shirt defense – not something commonly associated with West Coast teams – and have two seasoned scorers in PF Dillon Brooks and SG Dylan Ennis. The Bruins can score and shoot threes like no one’s business, but they do have the defensively stout Arizona Wildcats (+265) lurking on their side of the draw.

Arizona is capable of keeping a game in the 60s and 70s and has two go-to scorers with PF Lauri Markkanen and SG Allonzo Trier.

In the American, SMU is on a 13-win streak and is 17-1 straight-up across its last 18 games. Forward Semi Ojeleye is also the best player in the conference. Cincinnati accounted for that loss and the Bearcats, with Kyle Washington as the main man in an attack that will often feature five guards, can be a headache to match up against.

One AAC team that could fulfill a craving for a longshot is the third-seeded Houston Cougars (+850). While they won’t make anyone forget the Phi Slama Jamma of yore, PG Galen Robinson Jr. is an excellent playmaker who can set up SG Rob Gray and SF Damyean Dotson.

The Kentucky Wildcats (+100) are set as the betting favorite to win their third consecutive SEC tournament title. They are 8-1-1 against the spread in their last 10 games at the event, and De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk are a great 1-2 scoring punch.

Kentucky is often driven by one-and-done freshmen and it could get interesting if the physical Florida Gators (+165) get through to the final in Nashville on Sunday.

And for the first time the Ivy League is holding a tournament, albeit just a four-team affair at Philadelphia’s historic Palestra. The Princeton Tigers (-135) are better than even money to win after going undefeated in the conference.

Their semifinal foe, the Penn Quakers (+475), might just be happy to be there after squeaking in with a sub-.500 record.  The Harvard Crimson (+350), who play the Yale Bulldogs (+475) in the other semifinal, are a legit threat to Princeton. Harvard’s two losses to Princeton were by a combined five points.