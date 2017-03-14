Nairo Quintana wins Tirreno-Adriatico for second time in three years

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO, Italy — Nairo Quintana won the Tirreno-Adriatico race for a second time in three years on Tuesday, while Rohan Dennis was fastest on the final stage, an individual time trial around San Benedetto del Tronto.

Quintana had started the day with a 50-second advantage over Thibaut Pinot and the Colombian rider’s 45th place finish, 41 seconds behind Dennis was enough to secure the overall victory.

“The Tirreno-Adriatico is a race I like very much,” said Quintana, who won it in 2015. “I’m happy to win it for the second time, and repay my team for the efforts they did for me.

“It was a fast time trial today. I was never worried because the seconds were in my advantage before the start.”

Dennis was three seconds faster than Jos van Emden on the 10-kilometer (6-mile) course to move into second place overall, 25 seconds behind Quintana.

“It’s been a great week for BMC as we started with a team time trial victory and we finish with an individual time trial victory,” said Dennis, who is Australia’s national time trial champion. “We’ve had some ups and downs but overall it’s very good.

“It was a tough course today with the headwind but I managed to keep some strength for the second half of the race.”

Pinot ended up third overall, 36 seconds behind Quintana.

Michael Hepburn of Australia was third on the day, just behind Van Emden.