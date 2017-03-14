AP Photo

Nairo Quintana wins Tirreno-Adriatico for second time in three years

Associated PressMar 14, 2017, 9:10 PM EDT

SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO, Italy — Nairo Quintana won the Tirreno-Adriatico race for a second time in three years on Tuesday, while Rohan Dennis was fastest on the final stage, an individual time trial around San Benedetto del Tronto.

Quintana had started the day with a 50-second advantage over Thibaut Pinot and the Colombian rider’s 45th place finish, 41 seconds behind Dennis was enough to secure the overall victory.

“The Tirreno-Adriatico is a race I like very much,” said Quintana, who won it in 2015. “I’m happy to win it for the second time, and repay my team for the efforts they did for me.

“It was a fast time trial today. I was never worried because the seconds were in my advantage before the start.”

Dennis was three seconds faster than Jos van Emden on the 10-kilometer (6-mile) course to move into second place overall, 25 seconds behind Quintana.

“It’s been a great week for BMC as we started with a team time trial victory and we finish with an individual time trial victory,” said Dennis, who is Australia’s national time trial champion. “We’ve had some ups and downs but overall it’s very good.

“It was a tough course today with the headwind but I managed to keep some strength for the second half of the race.”

Pinot ended up third overall, 36 seconds behind Quintana.

Michael Hepburn of Australia was third on the day, just behind Van Emden.

Sergio Henao escapes Alberto Contador to claim Paris-Nice title

Associated PressMar 12, 2017, 4:34 PM EDT

NICE, France (AP) History cruelly repeated itself for Alberto Contador as the Spaniard missed out on a third Paris-Nice victory by just two seconds on Sunday.

Colombian rider Sergio Henao clung on to his dwindling overnight lead to win the biggest race of his career.

Last year, Contador lost the race by four seconds.

Contador was in third place overnight – 31 seconds behind Henao – heading into the eighth and final stage, which was the third straight day of tough climbing.

Contador came agonizingly close to adding to his wins from 2007 and 2010. He finished the stage in second place behind countryman David De La Cruz and missed out on the crucial extra seconds of time bonus that a stage win would have given him.

“It was a beautiful race and I’m glad to have played a part in that,” Contador said.

The 34-year-old Contador, a two-time Tour de France champion, felt he may have slightly misjudged when to make his move over the 116-kilometer (72-mile trek). The stage started and ended in the southern city of Nice, with a long downhill finish after the second big climb.

“I attacked from afar but it was a little too far from the finish,” Contador said. “That’s the way I am. I have to try something. I can’t be content with sitting back. I have to take risks on the flat, in the climbs and in the descents.”

The 29-year-old Henao crossed the line in the chasing pack, 21 seconds behind Contador and De La Cruz – who clocked the same time as they sprinted to the line in a dramatic finish.

“This is the greatest victory in my career and to win it like this at the last meter of Paris-Nice is simply unbelievable,” Henao said. “I knew I had to suffer until the last minutes but I had to do it for myself and for the greatness of Colombian cycling.”

Countryman Nairo Quintana leads the Tirreno-Adriatico race in Italy after five stages.

Sonny Colbrelli edges leader Arnaud Demare in Stage 2 of Paris-Nice

Associated PressMar 6, 2017, 12:47 PM EDT

AMILLY, France (AP) Bahrain-Merida rider Sonny Colbrelli sprinted to victory Monday in the second stage of the Paris-Nice race.

The Italian opened his sprint with about 200 meters to go and held off John Degenkolb to claim the most important win of his career by half a bike length.

Arnaud Demare was third on the flat 195-kilometer (121-mile) route from Rochefort-en-Yvelines to Amilly in the Loire valley.

Demare, who won the opening stage, remains in the overall lead, six seconds ahead of Julian Alaphilippe. Philippe Gilbert is third, 11 seconds behind.

Two-time champion Richie Porte is more than 15 minutes off the pace.