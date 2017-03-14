2017 March Madness odds preview: Northwestern intriguing in top First-Round betting matchups

OddsSharkMar 14, 2017, 8:29 AM EDT

Since they have no track record at all in the NCAA Tournament, the Northwestern Wildcats will be a curiosity for college basketball diehards and bettors alike during the first full day of March Madness on Thursday.

Northwestern and the Vanderbilt Commodores are in a pick’em matchup with a 131-point total at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Northwestern, a three-point shooting team paced by PF Victor Law and PG Bryant McIntosh, does well when it’s rested. They are  5-0 straight-up and against the spread in their last five games with four days off between games. Vanderbilt is s 8-2 SU and 9-1 ATS in its last 10 games against teams with winning records.

Elsewhere, the Purdue Boilermakers are nine-point favorites against the Vermont Catamounts with a 134.5-point total in what been labeled as an upset special. Thirteen seeds have gone 5-3 ATS in the past two tournaments. Vermont is on a 21-game win streak and have a superlative scorer in F Anthony Lamb. Purdue is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games in March, but lost in the Round of 64 last season.

The Wisconsin Badgers are 5.5-point favorites against the Virginia Tech Hokies with a 138.5-point total. Wisconsin is 0-6 ATS in its last six games with three days off between games, but  6-2 SU in its last eight games as a favorite of 5.5 points or less. Virginia Tech is 11-1 SU and ATS in its last 12 games as an underdog of 5.5 points or less.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are seven-point favorites against the Princeton Tigers with a 134.5-point total. Notre Dame is more disciplined than the typical major conference team that falls prey to the Tigers, who are 13-3 ATS in their last 16 games as an underdog of seven points or more. The total has gone under in six of Notre Dame’s last seven games.

Twelve seeds are 10-5-1 ATS over the last four years.

The Florida Gators are 10-point favorites against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers with a 144.5-point total. East Tennessee State, 9-1 SU over its last 10 games, has towering transfers Hanner Mosquera-Perea and Tevin Glass to win the battle inside, where the Gators have been vulnerable since losing C John Egbunu (torn ACL) for the season.

Friday’s slate includes a study-in-contrasts tilt, with the defensively taut South Carolina Gamecocks listed as 1.5-point favorites against the offensive-minded Marquette Golden Eagles with a 148-point total. South Carolina is 1-9 ATS in its last 10 games. Tenth-seeded Marquette, which lost to Seton Hall in the Big East tournament, is 12-4 SU in its last 16 games after a loss.

The Miami Hurricanes are two-point favorites against the Michigan State Spartans with a 125.5-point total, with the winner of that matchup likely to get a shot at the No. 1-seeded Kansas Jayhawks in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament bracket. Miami is 12-4 in its last 16 games as a favorite, while Michigan State is 0-8 SU and ATS in its last eight games as an underdog of two points or less.

And the Creighton Bluejays are 1.5-point favorites against the Rhode Island Rams with a 142.5-point total. Rhode Island is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games and has a stingy defense, while Creighton has lost continuity on offense since PG Maurice Watson Jr. was injured and subsequently suspended.

Oregon, SMU, Kentucky, Princeton round out conference tournament favorites

OddsSharkMar 8, 2017, 1:46 AM EDT

One common thread that ties together two of the most tightly bunched futures boards for conference championship week is that – to update an old adage – offense fills highlight reels but defense is what really matters in March.

As conference titles are decided this week ahead of the NCAA tournament, the Oregon Ducks are +160 betting favorites on the Pac-12 tournament champion board at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The UCLA Bruins, with freshman point guard Lonzo Ball, are more of a media darling and draw in at +170.

Another tight board is that of the AAC, with the SMU Mustangs (+125) just ahead of the Cincinnati Bearcats (+135).

The Ducks play inside-the-shirt defense – not something commonly associated with West Coast teams – and have two seasoned scorers in PF Dillon Brooks and SG Dylan Ennis. The Bruins can score and shoot threes like no one’s business, but they do have the defensively stout Arizona Wildcats (+265) lurking on their side of the draw.

Arizona is capable of keeping a game in the 60s and 70s and has two go-to scorers with PF Lauri Markkanen and SG Allonzo Trier.

In the American, SMU is on a 13-win streak and is 17-1 straight-up across its last 18 games. Forward Semi Ojeleye is also the best player in the conference. Cincinnati accounted for that loss and the Bearcats, with Kyle Washington as the main man in an attack that will often feature five guards, can be a headache to match up against.

One AAC team that could fulfill a craving for a longshot is the third-seeded Houston Cougars (+850). While they won’t make anyone forget the Phi Slama Jamma of yore, PG Galen Robinson Jr. is an excellent playmaker who can set up SG Rob Gray and SF Damyean Dotson.

The Kentucky Wildcats (+100) are set as the betting favorite to win their third consecutive SEC tournament title. They are 8-1-1 against the spread in their last 10 games at the event, and De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk are a great 1-2 scoring punch.

Kentucky is often driven by one-and-done freshmen and it could get interesting if the physical Florida Gators (+165) get through to the final in Nashville on Sunday.

And for the first time the Ivy League is holding a tournament, albeit just a four-team affair at Philadelphia’s historic Palestra. The Princeton Tigers (-135) are better than even money to win after going undefeated in the conference.

Their semifinal foe, the Penn Quakers (+475), might just be happy to be there after squeaking in with a sub-.500 record.  The Harvard Crimson (+350), who play the Yale Bulldogs (+475) in the other semifinal, are a legit threat to Princeton. Harvard’s two losses to Princeton were by a combined five points.

North Carolina, Villanova among conference tournament betting favorites

OddsSharkMar 7, 2017, 8:52 AM EDT

The college basketball postseason is in full effect this week with conference championship tournaments, which are always fun for bettors who have to gauge which likely top seeds for March Madness are motivated to keep bragging rights over their fiercest rivals.

With a multifaceted attack led by conference player of the year Justin Jackson, the North Carolina Tar Heels are the +190 betting favorite on the ACC champion futures board, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Tar Heels, who are one of the toughest teams around the rim with the likes of center Kennedy Meeks and power forward Isaiah Hicks supporting Jackson, have won seven of their last nine games.

The top of the ACC board includes the Louisville Cardinals (+400), Virginia Cavaliers (+400), Duke Blue Devils (+450) and Florida State Seminoles (+650). Florida State, led by Xavier Rathan-Mayes, is the No. 2 seed and has the easiest path to the final. It’s always possible that Louisville or Duke, who are the Nos. 4 and 5 seeds respectively, could beat the Heels in the semifinal only to lose in the final. Beating three nationally ranked opponents in as many days is a tall task.

The defending national champion Villanova Wildcats (-130) are the only better than even-money favorite in a major conference, as they are 27-3 on the season and expected to roll through the Big East tournament. However, the Butler Bulldogs (+450) are responsible for two of Villanova’s three losses this season and the move to have star scorer Kelan Martin become the sixth man seems to have re-energized their lineup at a good time of year.

Without Maurice Watson Jr., who tore his ACL and was then suspended after being charged with first-degree sexual assault, the Creighton Bluejays (+550) are a team to avoid.

The Big Ten Tournament odds are topped by the Purdue Boilermakers (+200) for exactly one reason: center Caleb Swanigan is a beastly big man, a 20-and-10 threat on any given night.  In what’s been a down year for the conference’s high-profile teams, the Wisconsin Badgers (+260) are high on the board thanks to their reputation but the roster is thin beyond stars such as Nigel Hayes and Bronson Koenig.

Anyone doubting Purdue, or wanting a better price, should consider the Minnesota Golden Gophers (+750), whose arsenal of Nate Mason, Dupree McBrayer and Jordan Murphy can outscore a lot of teams.

The Big 12 tournament is clearly a three-team derby, with the Kansas Jayhawks (+145) the chalk pick thanks in large part to the stability of their guards Frank Mason III and Devonte’ Graham.

The West Virginia Mountaineers (+190) have a better price, and with one of the country’s best defenses, led by point guard Jevon Carter, they could cause Kansas difficulty if they meet. Meanwhile, the Baylor Bears (+475) have been a .500 team over the past month and might have peaked too soon.