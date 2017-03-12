AP Photo

Sergio Henao escapes Alberto Contador to claim Paris-Nice title

Associated PressMar 12, 2017, 4:34 PM EDT

NICE, France (AP) History cruelly repeated itself for Alberto Contador as the Spaniard missed out on a third Paris-Nice victory by just two seconds on Sunday.

Colombian rider Sergio Henao clung on to his dwindling overnight lead to win the biggest race of his career.

Last year, Contador lost the race by four seconds.

Contador was in third place overnight – 31 seconds behind Henao – heading into the eighth and final stage, which was the third straight day of tough climbing.

Contador came agonizingly close to adding to his wins from 2007 and 2010. He finished the stage in second place behind countryman David De La Cruz and missed out on the crucial extra seconds of time bonus that a stage win would have given him.

“It was a beautiful race and I’m glad to have played a part in that,” Contador said.

The 34-year-old Contador, a two-time Tour de France champion, felt he may have slightly misjudged when to make his move over the 116-kilometer (72-mile trek). The stage started and ended in the southern city of Nice, with a long downhill finish after the second big climb.

“I attacked from afar but it was a little too far from the finish,” Contador said. “That’s the way I am. I have to try something. I can’t be content with sitting back. I have to take risks on the flat, in the climbs and in the descents.”

The 29-year-old Henao crossed the line in the chasing pack, 21 seconds behind Contador and De La Cruz – who clocked the same time as they sprinted to the line in a dramatic finish.

“This is the greatest victory in my career and to win it like this at the last meter of Paris-Nice is simply unbelievable,” Henao said. “I knew I had to suffer until the last minutes but I had to do it for myself and for the greatness of Colombian cycling.”

Countryman Nairo Quintana leads the Tirreno-Adriatico race in Italy after five stages.

Sonny Colbrelli edges leader Arnaud Demare in Stage 2 of Paris-Nice

Associated PressMar 6, 2017, 12:47 PM EDT

AMILLY, France (AP) Bahrain-Merida rider Sonny Colbrelli sprinted to victory Monday in the second stage of the Paris-Nice race.

The Italian opened his sprint with about 200 meters to go and held off John Degenkolb to claim the most important win of his career by half a bike length.

Arnaud Demare was third on the flat 195-kilometer (121-mile) route from Rochefort-en-Yvelines to Amilly in the Loire valley.

Demare, who won the opening stage, remains in the overall lead, six seconds ahead of Julian Alaphilippe. Philippe Gilbert is third, 11 seconds behind.

Two-time champion Richie Porte is more than 15 minutes off the pace.

Arnaud Demare takes first place in Stage 1 of Paris-Nice

Associated PressMar 5, 2017, 1:08 PM EDT

BOIS D’ARCY, France (AP) — Frenchman Arnaud Demare won the first stage of the Paris-Nice race on Sunday, while two-time champions Alberto Contador and Richie Porte lost ground in windy conditions.

The veterans fell behind the main pack when heavy crosswinds split the peloton early in the stage.

“I didn’t think the pack would be split the way it was so early on in the day. My team and I were lucky to be near the front at the time,” said the 25-year-old Demare, who won last year’s Milan-San Remo classic. “I really enjoyed racing today. It’s great to be able to take part in races such as these.”

Porte fared slightly better than Contador, and the Australian is just under one minute behind Demare in 16th place overall. Contador — a two-time Tour de France winner — is 1:14 back in 20th place. Both are good climbers, however, and will be confident of closing the gap when the race reaches the mountains.

Frenchman Romain Bardet, another of the pre-race favorites, was disqualified from the race after being helped back into the pack by his team car following a crash, which is against race rules.

Demare held off countryman Julian Alaphilippe in a sprint to the line at the end of the 148.5-kilometer (92-mile) trek around Bois d’Arcy in the leafy suburbs of Paris.

“When Julian attacked near the line, I made a huge effort to catch him up,” Demare said. “I knew that (if) I managed to catch him, I would be quicker (in the sprint).”

Norwegian Alexander Kristoff finished in third place.

Monday’s second stage is a flat 195-kilometer route from Rochefort-en-Yvelines to Amilly in the Loire valley.

The race ends Sunday in the southern city of Nice.