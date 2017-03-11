Keys wins first match of 2017 after left wrist surgery

INDIAN WELLS, Calif — Top-10 player Madison Keys played – and won – her first match of 2017 after time off because of a wrist operation, beating Mariana Duque-Marino 6-1, 7-5 at the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday.
Keys, a 22-year-old American ranked No. 9, had arthroscopic surgery on her left wrist shortly after the season-ending WTA Finals in October. She missed the start of this season, including the Australian Open.
Other women joining Keys, who had a first-round bye, in the third round at Indian Wells: No. 2-ranked Angelique Kerber, Caroline Wozniacki and Kristina Mladenovic. Keys now plays the woman she beat in the third round of last year’s U.S. Open, Naomi Osaka.
In men’s action Saturday, No. 7 seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga lost to Fabio Fognini 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-4 in 2 1/2 hours, while 38-year-old, 6-foot-11 Ivo Karlovic, who was seeded 19th, bowed out to 21-year-old, 5-foot-7 Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-3.
John Isner hit 23 aces, had zero double-faults and never faced a break point while edging Mikhail Kukushkin 7-6 (0), 7-6 (6).
MOSCOW (AP) Former Wimbledon and U.S. Open finalist Vera Zvonareva is planning a comeback.
The 32-year-old Russian is listed as an alternate for the qualifying draw of a low-level ITF tournament in Istanbul this month, two years after she last competed.
Zvonareva, a top-10 player when shoulder problems wiped out her entire 2013 season, struggled with injuries during her career.
After tennis, she had a daughter and worked as a commentator for tennis broadcasts in Russia. Her long absence means she no longer has a world ranking.
Last year, Zvonareva told the WTA website that she wanted to recover her previous fitness and “play tennis again – even if it’s just for fun.”
Indian Wells, Calif. — Britain’s Heather Watson beat American Nicole Gibbs 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 on Wednesday in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open.
Watson will face No. 11 Johanna Konta in the second round.
Former No. 1 Martina Hingis and double partner Yung-Jan Chan beat Raquel Atawo and Yifan Xu 6-1, 6-4.
China’s Qiang Wang, ranked No. 60, won one of the tightest matches of the day, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 over Ukraine’ Kateryna Bondarenko. Wang will play No. 10 Elina Svitolina in the next round.
Puerto Rico’s Monica Puig would have faced Serena Williams after beating American Danielle Collins 6-0, 6-2, but Williams pulled out Tuesday because of knee issues. Puig will face No. 3 Karolina Pliskova.
Sweden’s Elias Ymer may have had the upset of the day with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka in men’s qualifying play. Ymer is No. 158 in the ATP ranking, and Nishioka 70th.