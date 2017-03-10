Getty Images

Former Wimbledon finalist Zvonareva launches comeback

Associated PressMar 10, 2017, 4:33 PM EST

MOSCOW (AP) Former Wimbledon and U.S. Open finalist Vera Zvonareva is planning a comeback.

The 32-year-old Russian is listed as an alternate for the qualifying draw of a low-level ITF tournament in Istanbul this month, two years after she last competed.

Zvonareva, a top-10 player when shoulder problems wiped out her entire 2013 season, struggled with injuries during her career.

After tennis, she had a daughter and worked as a commentator for tennis broadcasts in Russia. Her long absence means she no longer has a world ranking.

Last year, Zvonareva told the WTA website that she wanted to recover her previous fitness and “play tennis again – even if it’s just for fun.”

Heather Watson advances at BNP Paribas Open

Associated PressMar 9, 2017, 8:42 PM EST

Indian Wells, Calif. — Britain’s Heather Watson beat American Nicole Gibbs 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 on Wednesday in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open.

Watson will face No. 11 Johanna Konta in the second round.

Former No. 1 Martina Hingis and double partner Yung-Jan Chan beat Raquel Atawo and Yifan Xu 6-1, 6-4.

China’s Qiang Wang, ranked No. 60, won one of the tightest matches of the day, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 over Ukraine’ Kateryna Bondarenko. Wang will play No. 10 Elina Svitolina in the next round.

Puerto Rico’s Monica Puig would have faced Serena Williams after beating American Danielle Collins 6-0, 6-2, but Williams pulled out Tuesday because of knee issues. Puig will face No. 3 Karolina Pliskova.

Sweden’s Elias Ymer may have had the upset of the day with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka in men’s qualifying play. Ymer is No. 158 in the ATP ranking, and Nishioka 70th.

Serena withdraws from Indian Wells with knee injury

Associated PressMar 7, 2017, 7:37 PM EST

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Serena Williams withdrew from the BNP Paribas Open that begins Wednesday because of a left knee injury, leaving the desert tournament without the world’s top-ranked women’s player.

The withdrawal also cost Williams a chance to retain her top ranking.

Angelique Kerber, a two-time semifinalist and now the highest-seeded woman in the event, will supplant Williams at No. 1 after Indian Wells. Williams needed to reach the semifinals to retain the top spot.

Williams said Tuesday in a statement released through the tournament that she also won’t play the Miami Open, which begins March 21 and isn’t far from her Florida base.

She has been idle since beating sister Venus Williams for the Australian Open title on Jan. 29. Her only other tournament this year was in Auckland, New Zealand, where she lost in the round of 16.

“Sadly, I have to withdraw from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Miami Open,” Williams said. “I have not been able to train due to my knees and am disappointed I cannot be there. I will keep moving forward and continue to be positive. I look forward to being back as soon as I can.”

Williams is a two-time winner at Indian Wells, where she returned in 2015 after a lengthy boycott. She withdrew before her semifinal match that year with a sprained right knee, and lost to Victoria Azarenka in straight sets in last year’s final.

Venus Williams, seeded 12th, returns for the second straight year, having ended her own boycott of the event last year.

Also missing on the women’s side is Azarenka, who gave birth to a son in December; two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova after being attacked in a home invasion late last year; and Maria Sharapova, who is set to return in late April after serving a 15-month doping ban.