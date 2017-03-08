#YesAllWomen in Sports

By Tess QuinlanMar 8, 2017, 3:57 PM EST

For as long as I can remember, I wanted to be a sports journalist.

There might have been a very brief stint in kindergarten where Friendly’s waitress was discussed as an option, but that melted away as quickly as a Cone Head sundae.

With the exception of kindergarten, there was no hesitation or question; I was going to be a sports journalist. I was going to do anything to get there, but there were going to be some rough moments.

I remember being the only girl watching the game with the boys. I remember the isolation of being the only woman on a beat. I remember the skeptical looks, the odd questions, and the doubtful comments.

But by far, the absolute worst part of all was, and still is, The Quiz.

Any woman that works in sports journalism will tell you that at some point in her life, she has been subjected to a quiz by someone who thinks they know more about sports than she does. It could be someone close to them, like a friend or family member, or someone that she’s just met, like a guy in a bar, your barista or mechanic.

The quiz normally starts with little questions with an air of superiority and condescension, normally starting with “WELL” and ending with “Huh?!” (Real-life example-WELL, What is Utah’s mascot, huh?!)

As a woman, you know that a man would never be subjected to this in a serious context. You are acutely aware that this is not a joke. There is an expectation that you must answer the basic, idiotic questions to show your knowledge and that is the most frustrating thing of all.

If someone tells you they’re an accountant, you don’t ask them to debit an account. If someone tells you they’re a history teacher, you don’t demand they list all the presidents. You don’t make them prove that they are knowledgeable in their field. You take their word for it.

As a society, we still have a long way to go with how we see women in sports, both on and off the floor, but we have made tremendous progress. For all of The Quizzes, there are genuine questions and supporters.

I once asked my mom if she ever tried to convince me to pursue another career. She started to laugh. “Even if I wanted to, I never had a chance. You decided very early that this was what you were going to do. You were constantly going to games with your dad, so I just tried to help in whatever way I could.”

Her encouragement made me focus on the positive aspects of what I do.

For me, work is debating whether or not Terrell Owens should be in the Hall of Fame or covering a March Madness game. It’s always something new.

There’s enough competition in sports, so let’s stop the quizzes and start the support.

ABOUT TOMBOY

By NBC SportsFeb 27, 2017, 11:28 AM EST

TOMBOY, a multi-platform documentary project, aims to elevate the conversation about gender in sports told through the voices of many of the world’s most prominent female athletes, broadcasters and sports executives. The first-of-its-kind integrated initiative culminates with a special one-hour documentary, also titled TOMBOY, which will air across all NBC Sports Regional Networks, nationally distributed NBCSN, and select NBC Owned Television Stations in March (Check local listings).

Every weekday leading up to the launch, the Comcast SportsNets (CSNs) will release daily podcasts, articles, and interviews with the biggest and most influential names in women’s sports to foster engagement and dialogue.  Most CSN markets will also host symposiums in conjunction with local colleges to encourage participation and conversation at a regional level.

The one-hour TOMBOY documentary — which includes interviews with four-time World Cup champion Lindsey Vonn, Little League World Series pitching sensation Mo’ne Davis, and Basketball Hall of Famer Ann Meyers-Drysdale, and many more — features female stories and perspectives. The documentary will premiere during Women’s History Month in March (dates below).

“We are excited to share the stories of some of the most remarkable female athletes in the world,” said Ted Griggs, President, Group and Strategic Production & Programming Leader for NBC Sports Regional Networks. “TOMBOY aims to elevate, invigorate and inspire the conversation about gender in sports, and we’re proud to create a platform for open, candid discussion featuring a variety of perspectives.”

Viewers can find the latest TOMBOY news and interviews, tailored to their regional athletes, across each CSN network’s website and social media handles. Join the conversation using #CSNTOMBOY, and find additional information on the national Twitter and Facebook handles.

A trailer of the one-hour documentary special is available here.

Chris Christie is potential candidate to replace Mike Francesa on WFAN

By Scott DargisFeb 22, 2017, 4:23 PM EST

At the end of the year, Mike Francesa’s tenure with WFAN will come to an end after an incredible run of 30 years.

It’s been quite the ride for ol’ Mike, but there’s a big name who could be waiting in the wings to take over a prime spot on the biggest radio market in the country.

WFAN’s program director, Mark Chernoff, told NorthJersey.com that New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is among “plenty of candidates” the station is considering for the role.

The N.J. Governor has some recent experience behind the microphone as he’s become a frequent co-host of the “Boomer and Carton Show.”

Christie has said that he doesn’t believe his future will be in Washington D.C. in President Donald Trump’s administration and is set to leave office just three weeks after Francesa will sign off of WFAN for the final time.

 