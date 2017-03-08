Jockeys Albarado and Perret finalists on Hall of Fame ballot

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Jockeys Robby Albarado and Craig Perret are among the 11 finalists on the National Museum of Racing’s Hall of Fame ballot.
The other finalists are jockeys Javier Castellano, Victor Espinoza and Garrett Gomez; trainers Mark Casse, John Shirreffs and David Whiteley; and thoroughbreds Gio Ponti, Goldikova and Kona Gold.
Albarado, who began riding in 1990, has won 5,026 races, with purse earnings of more than $206 million. Perret won 4,415 races, with purse earnings of more than $113 million in a career that spanned from 1967-2005.
Perret was the Eclipse Award winner for outstanding jockey in 1990, three years after one of his crowning achievements. He won the 1987 Belmont Stakes by 14 lengths aboard Bet Twice, denying Alysheba the Triple Crown.
Results of the voting will be announced April 24. Induction is scheduled for Aug. 4 in Saratoga Springs.
DEL MAR, Calif. — Attendance at the first Breeders’ Cup to be run at Del Mar will be capped at 37,500 per day during the two-day event in November.
Officials said Tuesday that they’re limiting attendance on Nov. 3-4 “to ensure a positive experience for all participants and fans” at the seaside track north of San Diego. They expect ticket demand to be high and reserved seating to sell out.
By comparison, last year’s event at Santa Anita attracted a record 118,484 over two days, the most in the event’s 33-year history. The Saturday attendance of 72,811 was a single-day record since it expanded to two days.
Tickets for Del Mar go on sale March 6 and will only be sold in advance.
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) Stewart Elliott, who rode Smarty Jones to victories in the 2004 Kentucky Derby and Preakness, has been named winner of the George Woolf Memorial Jockey Award.
He was chosen in a nationwide vote of his fellow jockeys for the award that honors riders whose careers and personal character earn esteem for the individual and sport. Elliott beat out finalists Kerwin Clark, Julien Leparoux, Glen Murphy and Scott Stevens.
Elliott, who turns 52 on March 11, relocated to Southern California last year after riding in the mid-Atlantic region for many years. He has won over 4,700 races.
The award will be presented in the winner’s circle at Santa Anita next month.