Serena Williams withdraws from Indian Wells with knee injury

Associated PressMar 7, 2017, 7:37 PM EST

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Serena Williams withdrew from the BNP Paribas Open that begins Wednesday because of a left knee injury, leaving the desert tournament without the world’s top-ranked women’s player.

The withdrawal also cost Williams a chance to retain her top ranking.

Angelique Kerber, a two-time semifinalist and now the highest-seeded woman in the event, will supplant Williams at No. 1 after Indian Wells. Williams needed to reach the semifinals to retain the top spot.

Williams said Tuesday in a statement released through the tournament that she also won’t play the Miami Open, which begins March 21 and isn’t far from her Florida base.

She has been idle since beating sister Venus Williams for the Australian Open title on Jan. 29. Her only other tournament this year was in Auckland, New Zealand, where she lost in the round of 16.

“Sadly, I have to withdraw from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Miami Open,” Williams said. “I have not been able to train due to my knees and am disappointed I cannot be there. I will keep moving forward and continue to be positive. I look forward to being back as soon as I can.”

Williams is a two-time winner at Indian Wells, where she returned in 2015 after a lengthy boycott. She withdrew before her semifinal match that year with a sprained right knee, and lost to Victoria Azarenka in straight sets in last year’s final.

Venus Williams, seeded 12th, returns for the second straight year, having ended her own boycott of the event last year.

Also missing on the women’s side is Azarenka, who gave birth to a son in December; two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova after being attacked in a home invasion late last year; and Maria Sharapova, who is set to return in late April after serving a 15-month doping ban.

Cuevas wins 3rd straight Brazil Open after 2 days

Associated PressMar 6, 2017, 7:36 PM EST

SAO PAULO (AP) Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay has won his third straight Brazil Open – but it took him two days to do it.

In the rain-delayed clay-court tournament, Cuevas finally wrapped up the title on Monday with a 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4 victory against Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain.

The Spaniard won the first set on Sunday, but the second set was stopped by rain at 3-3 and deuce with Ramos Vinolas serving. The break gave the Uruguayan time to rally.

Play did not resume until early Monday evening, and players again waited all afternoon for the rain to stop.

Cuevas has won six ATP singles titles – all on clay, and three in this event in Sao Paulo.

Sam Querrey beats Rafael Nadal in Mexican Open final

Associated PressMar 6, 2017, 2:12 AM EST

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) American Sam Querrey used a strong serve to beat Rafael Nadal 6-3, 7-6 (3) on Saturday night in the Mexican Open final.

Querrey had 19 aces to win his ninth career title. He’s the first American champion in the history of the event.

The American had a great week beating favored players on the road to the championship. He ousted fifth-seeded David Goffin, fourth-seeded Dominic Thiem, sixth-seeded Nick Kyrgios and the second-seeded Nadal.

It was Querrey*s first title since Delray Beach in 2016.

Nadal, the tournament winner in 2005 and 2013, had won 14 straight matches in Mexico.

On the women’s side, the Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko won her third career title, beating second-seed Kristina Mladenovic of France 6-1, 7-5.

Tsurenko, the world*s 50th player, won her first title since Guangzhou in September 2016.