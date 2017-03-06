Getty Images

Cuevas wins 3rd straight Brazil Open after 2 days

Associated PressMar 6, 2017, 7:36 PM EST

SAO PAULO (AP) Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay has won his third straight Brazil Open – but it took him two days to do it.

In the rain-delayed clay-court tournament, Cuevas finally wrapped up the title on Monday with a 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4 victory against Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain.

The Spaniard won the first set on Sunday, but the second set was stopped by rain at 3-3 and deuce with Ramos Vinolas serving. The break gave the Uruguayan time to rally.

Play did not resume until early Monday evening, and players again waited all afternoon for the rain to stop.

Cuevas has won six ATP singles titles – all on clay, and three in this event in Sao Paulo.

Sam Querrey beats Rafael Nadal in Mexican Open final

Associated PressMar 6, 2017, 2:12 AM EST

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) American Sam Querrey used a strong serve to beat Rafael Nadal 6-3, 7-6 (3) on Saturday night in the Mexican Open final.

Querrey had 19 aces to win his ninth career title. He’s the first American champion in the history of the event.

The American had a great week beating favored players on the road to the championship. He ousted fifth-seeded David Goffin, fourth-seeded Dominic Thiem, sixth-seeded Nick Kyrgios and the second-seeded Nadal.

It was Querrey*s first title since Delray Beach in 2016.

Nadal, the tournament winner in 2005 and 2013, had won 14 straight matches in Mexico.

On the women’s side, the Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko won her third career title, beating second-seed Kristina Mladenovic of France 6-1, 7-5.

Tsurenko, the world*s 50th player, won her first title since Guangzhou in September 2016.

Murray wins his first title of the year in Dubai

Associated PressMar 4, 2017, 4:24 PM EST

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Andy Murray captured his first title of the year and became the first British man to win the Dubai Tennis Championships in its 25-year history when he defeated Fernando Verdasco 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday.

This was Murray’s seventh final in his last eight tournaments, and 14th in his last 16 dating to last May in Madrid.

The only two tournaments he failed to make the final in that period were the 2016 U.S. Open and 2017 Australian Open.

“It’s been a great run. Can’t complain about much,” Murray said.

“Giving yourself a lot of matches gives you confidence to go into those big events (Grand Slams).”

Dubai was the first tournament Murray’s played since he lost in the Australian Open fourth round. Since that defeat he’s been recuperating from a bout with shingles.

“After the break that I have had, to get five matches in, six if you include the doubles, in six days is a really positive thing physically,” he said.

The top-ranked Murray, who was a Dubai finalist in 2012, improved his career record to 13-1 over Verdasco.

The first three games were service breaks as the players attempted to find their range in the final.

Verdasco had the service break until the Spaniard was broken by Murray in the sixth and then the eighth games to take the first set.

Murray broke Verdasco’s serve twice in the second set, in the third game with a forehand winner, and in the seventh on a third break point.

The 35th-ranked Verdasco, a former top-10 player, has never beaten a No. 1-ranked player in 12 career attempts.

“He pushes you,” Verdasco said. “At the same time, I didn’t really feel, of course, as comfortable or hitting the ball as clean as days before.”

Murray became the fourth player this year to win a title having saved match points en route to the title. He faced a career high seven match points in defeating Philipp Kohlschreiber in the quarterfinals.