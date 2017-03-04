NCAA Tournament odds: March Madness betting lines have logjam at the top

OddsSharkMar 4, 2017, 10:34 AM EST

Some team will cut down the nets on April 3 to celebrate winning the NCAA Tournament, but at this juncture oddsmakers are just as on the fence as the experts about who’s capable of doing so.

Two weeks out from March Madness, the Duke Blue Devils, Gonzaga Bulldogs and Kansas Jayhawks are listed at +1100, +800, and +700, respectively, on the odds to win the NCAA Tournament at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The top of the board also see two legacy programs, the North Carolina Tar Heels and UCLA Bruins, each listed at +600, while the defending national champion Villanova Wildcats are listed at +1000.

None of the above even seem like a mortal lock for the Final Four, which will be held in Glendale, Arizona on the first weekend of April. Gonzaga hails from the mid-major West Coast Conference, while Duke, which takes on the Tar Heels Heels on Saturday as road underdogs, has a discomfiting tendency to lose its focus late in games. Kansas’ issues with limiting opponents’ looks at three-pointers makes it vulnerable to a hot-shooting team.

North Carolina has an inside track on a No. 1 seed, though, and their stumbles on the road might not matter so much in a string of neutral-site games. Given their soft schedule and reliance on a freshman floor leader, Lonzo Ball, UCLA might be overhyped. Arguably the grittiest, more tournament-ready team coming out of the Pac-12 is probably the Oregon Ducks (+1200) with their leaders Dylan Ennis and Dillon Brooks.

The ACC could have as many as 10 teams in the field of 68. While UNC and Duke have the pedigree and the titles, both teams’ popularity will hurt their odds. The Virginia Cavaliers (+2000) defend as well as almost anyone in the country and should be a tough out in the postseason. For similar reasons, the Baylor Bears (+2800) are being highly touted for a breakthrough in March.

The Louisville Cardinals (+1600) of coach Rick Pitino have hit a wall of late,losing three recent ACC games. Whether they can regain their edge over the next few weeks remains to be seen.

As much as parity is the buzzword in college basketball, anyone trying to pick a champion this early should remember that pedigree might still count for something at the end. There hasn’t been a first-time champion since 2006, when the Florida Gators won the first of back-to-back titles. In the last 20 seasons, there have been only four other first-time winners – the 1997 Arizona Wildcats, 1999 Connecticut Huskies, 2002 Maryland Terrapins and ’03 Syracuse Orange. That ’99 UConn team was the only one to do so in the team’s first trip to the Final Four.

Of the highest 20 teams on the board, Gonzaga is the only one who has never made it to the final weekend.

UCLA, Duke, Kentucky leading latest odds to win NCAA Tournament

OddsSharkJan 16, 2017, 11:46 PM EST

Legacy programs such as the UCLA Bruins, Duke Blue Devils and Kentucky Wildcats drive interest in college basketball but don’t necessarily create value for futures-focused bettors.

Two months away from March Madness, UCLA, Duke and Kentucky are 1-2-3 on the 2017 NCAA Tournament champion futures board at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com at +500, +525 and +550, respectively, on those college basketball odds.

While the Bruins have not been the last team standing cutting down the nets in celebration since 1995, point guard Lonzo Ball and power forward T.J. Leaf have furnished the Pac-12 powerhouse with one of the most potent offenses in the league.

Duke’s odds are likely to slip soon after recent losses to Louisville and Florida State. One should keep in mind how much instability the Blue Devils are contending with – first injuries in the frontcourt to freshmen Marques Bolden, Harry Giles and Jayson Tatum and now the current absense of coach Mike Krzyzewski, who is  recuperating from facial surgery. Duke should still be a force by March.

Kentucky, meanwhile, is 15-2 straight-up and 11-6 against the spread behind the freshman guard combo of De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk. The Wildcats have also been one of the best offensive teams in the country while playing a challenging first-half schedule.

The defending champion Villanova Wildcats, reigning runners-up North Carolina Tar Heels and Kansas Jayhawks are each listed at +1200. It’s been exactly 10 seasons since a team repeated and Villanova, with coach Jay Wright’s ability to temper the pace of games and seasoned holdovers such as SF Kris Jenkins and SG Josh Hart, could be tough in the tournament.

The top-ranked Baylor Bears are still well down the board at +1400, suggesting oddsmakers are dubious about their staying power. But coach Scott Drew preaches inside-the-opponent’s-shirt defense, and has taken a team as far as the Elite Eight (in 2010).

Baylor’s devotion to playing zone defense and physical presence with C Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. and PF Johnathan Motley could make them hard to prepare for in a single-elimination tournament, not unlike the Syracuse teams that have had surprise runs to the Final Four in recent history.

The Arizona Wildcats, at +4000, are also a darkhorse pick. Arizona – who would be the de facto home team at the Final Four if they get that far – is 16-2 SU and 9-8-1 ATS even though PG Parker Jackson-Cartwright has been limited by a high ankle sprain. Arizona also has freshmen catalysts aplenty who could break out in March, including smooth-shooting Finnish big man Lauri Markkanen. The Final Four takes place on April 1 and 3 in Glendale, Arizona.

’85 Sixers-Villanova scrimmage another example of why college teams can’t beat pro teams

By John PaschallApr 8, 2016, 2:44 PM EST

It’s fun to sometimes think about college teams competing against professional teams. It’s pretty much what everyone has been doing this year with the Philadelphia 76ers and Alabama football in their respective sports.

But let’s be real: If it did happen, the games would be so lopsided.

Need another example?

Julius Erving told TMZ Sports recently that his Philadelphia 76ers took on the 1985 National Champion Villanova Wildcats in a scrimmage, and the 76ers ‘dusted ’em off by about 40 or 50 points.’

This is the Villanova team that played “the perfect game” to beat a heavily-favored Georgetown squad.

And while the ’85 76ers aren’t slouches (their record that year was 58-24), it’s pretty clear college teams can’t keep up with any professional teams, no matter how much we’d like to think they could.