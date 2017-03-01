Red-hot Kane, Blackhawks carry strong trends into game against Penguins

Leave a comment
OddsSharkMar 1, 2017, 11:09 AM EST

Not only will Patrick Kane and the Chicago Blackhawks get the Pittsburgh Penguins on the second night of a back-to-back, but they also take some strong trends into their home game against the defending Stanley Cup champions on Wednesday night.

The Blackhawks are the -130 favorite against the +120 underdog Penguins with a 5.5-goal total in their NHL betting matchup, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Blackhawks are one of the hottest teams in the NHL with a 9-1 straight-up record over their last 10 games; the OddsShark NHL Database also shows an identical 9-1 record in their last 10 home games and an 8-2 record in their last 10 home games against Eastern Conference teams.

The Penguins, who lost to the lowly Dallas Stars on Tuesday night, are 5-5 in their last 10 games where they played the previous day.

Led by the indefatigable Sidney Crosby, the Penguins are 38-15-8 this season, although a spate of injuries to several defensemen has contributed to them going 5-5 over their last 10 home games. Kris Letang (upper body) is among the defensemen out of the lineup and his absence affects the Penguins, who are 4-6 in their last 10 road games against Western Conference teams.

However, with Crosby and Evgeni Malkin as their top two centers, the Penguins are almost always able to generate offense. Recently-acquired veteran defenseman Ron Hainsey is also getting more comfortable with his new team.

Chicago is 39-18-5 on the year as it tries to chase down the Minnesota Wild for first place in the Central Division. Starting goalie Corey Crawford (illness) will be held out on Wednesday night with backup Scott Darling getting the call. Chicago is 11-5 in Darling’s last 16 starts. One notable absence for the Blackhawks is that of defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson (upper body), who is out until at least next week. Chicago did swing a trade on Tuesday for veteran Johnny Oduya to plug that hole.

The Blackhawks were hot in February, with Kane scoring nine goals in 10 games while captain Jonathan Toews has seven in his last 10. With fresher legs than Pittsburgh, they stand a good chance of having the run of the play.

The total has gone under in five of Pittsburgh’s last six road games on the NHL betting lines. The total has gone under eight of the last 10 games where Pittsburgh was playing the second of back-to-back games. The total has gone over in nine of Chicago’s last 10 games, as well as seven of the Blackhawks’ last nine home games.

Penguins host Flyers as favorites at Heinz Field on Saturday night

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 29: Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates past Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period at Wells Fargo Center on October 29, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
OddsSharkFeb 24, 2017, 6:54 PM EST

With a depleted defense corps, Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins could be vulnerable against the Philadelphia Flyers when they take their cross-state rivalry outside on Saturday night.

The Penguins are a -206 betting favorite against the +185 Flyers with a 5.5-goal total at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com in their NHL Stadium Series matchup, which will take place at Heinz Field on Saturday night.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins are dealing with injuries to a quartet of defensemen, with Kris Letang (upper body), Olli Maatta (hand), Trevor Daley (knee) and Justin Schultz (concussion) all banged up.

But as one would expect of a team led by Crosby, the Penguins don’t squander opportunities when they’re a big favorite. The OddsShark NHL Database shows the Penguins are 9-1 straight up in their last 10 home games as a favorite with a moneyline of -200 to -500.

Philadelphia is 28-25-7 on the season, including a 2-6 mark in their last eight games. The Flyers need to start winning soon in order to stay in the Eastern Conference wild card race, and need the likes of C Claude Giroux and C Brayden Schenn to pick up the pace offensively.

Goalie Michal Neuvirth will make his sixth consecutive start for the Flyers, but has a 2.38 goals-against average and just an .894 save percentage since the all-star break.

The Flyers are overdue for an upset win on the road. They are 1-11 in their last dozen games as the road underdog. Their track record when the odds are really against them is closer to respectability; they are 3-7 in their last 10 road games as an underdog with a moneyline of -150 to -500.

Pittsburgh is 37-14-8 on the season, but injuries on the back end have led to a modest 6-4 record over their last 10 games. With Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Matt Cullen, the Penguins are one of the strongest teams in the NHL down the middle.

Veteran defenseman Ron Hainsey, who was picked up by the Penguins on Thursday in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes, and will make his Pittsburgh debut. But the Penguins are going to be a shaky pick as long as they are relying on replacement-level rearguards such as Cameron Gaunce and Steve Oleksy.

In spite of the instability on the blue line – and the NHL’s midseason mandating of more form-fitting goalie pants – Pittsburgh’s Matt Murray has a 1.82 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage since the all-star break. The Penguins are also 16-4 in their last 20 home games as the favorite.

For whatever it is worth, the Penguins are 1-2 all-time in outdoor games. The Flyers are 0-2.

The total has gone over in eight of Pittsburgh’s last 11 home games as the favorite. The total has also gone over in seven of Pittsburgh’s last 10 home games against its division.

US Olympic women’s hockey player Anne Schleper retires

170216-schleper
Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressFeb 16, 2017, 4:51 PM EST

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) Olympic defender Anne Schleper retired from the U.S. women’s national hockey team program Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Schleper earned a silver medal in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, and helped the United States win world titles in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

“I will forever cherish the dreams I accomplished with my teammates and the amazing journey we took together. I am so very proud to have been a part of Team USA and representing something greater than ourselves at all times,” Schleper said in a statement. “I’d like to thank my family, friends, everyone at USA Hockey, and those who supported me during the past 11 years.”

From St. Cloud, Minnesota, the former University of Minnesota star had six goals and 18 assists in 68 games for Team USA.