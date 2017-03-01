Iranian cycling team blocked from racing over two doping cases

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

AIGLE, Switzerland — Iranian team Pishgaman Cycling has been suspended from racing for 30 days after two riders tested positive for doping.

The International Cycling Union says the third-tier team “is suspended from participating in any international event.”

The ban runs from March 6 to April 6.

The governing body did not specify which two riders each failed tests within a one-year period.

The UCI’s own list of sanctions notes that Naser Rezavi of Iran is serving a four-year ban for testing positive for an anabolic steroid in a December 2015 race in Malaysia.

The UCI also provisionally suspended Rahim Emami of Iran, who tested positive for an anabolic steroid last October.