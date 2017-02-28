Breeders’ Cup to cap attendance for first time at Del Mar

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

DEL MAR, Calif. — Attendance at the first Breeders’ Cup to be run at Del Mar will be capped at 37,500 per day during the two-day event in November.

Officials said Tuesday that they’re limiting attendance on Nov. 3-4 “to ensure a positive experience for all participants and fans” at the seaside track north of San Diego. They expect ticket demand to be high and reserved seating to sell out.

By comparison, last year’s event at Santa Anita attracted a record 118,484 over two days, the most in the event’s 33-year history. The Saturday attendance of 72,811 was a single-day record since it expanded to two days.

Tickets for Del Mar go on sale March 6 and will only be sold in advance.