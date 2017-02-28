Breeders’ Cup to cap attendance for first time at Del Mar

DEL MAR, Calif. — Attendance at the first Breeders’ Cup to be run at Del Mar will be capped at 37,500 per day during the two-day event in November.
Officials said Tuesday that they’re limiting attendance on Nov. 3-4 “to ensure a positive experience for all participants and fans” at the seaside track north of San Diego. They expect ticket demand to be high and reserved seating to sell out.
By comparison, last year’s event at Santa Anita attracted a record 118,484 over two days, the most in the event’s 33-year history. The Saturday attendance of 72,811 was a single-day record since it expanded to two days.
Tickets for Del Mar go on sale March 6 and will only be sold in advance.
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) Stewart Elliott, who rode Smarty Jones to victories in the 2004 Kentucky Derby and Preakness, has been named winner of the George Woolf Memorial Jockey Award.
He was chosen in a nationwide vote of his fellow jockeys for the award that honors riders whose careers and personal character earn esteem for the individual and sport. Elliott beat out finalists Kerwin Clark, Julien Leparoux, Glen Murphy and Scott Stevens.
Elliott, who turns 52 on March 11, relocated to Southern California last year after riding in the mid-Atlantic region for many years. He has won over 4,700 races.
The award will be presented in the winner’s circle at Santa Anita next month.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Former Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner Charismatic has died at a thoroughbred retirement farm in Kentucky.
Old Friends farm says the chestnut horse that won the first two legs of the Triple Crown in 1999 was found dead in his stall Sunday.
Old Friends President Michael Blowen says everyone at the farm near Georgetown, Kentucky, is “pretty much inconsolable.” He says Charismatic deserved a much longer retirement. Charismatic arrived last December after a long stud career in Japan.
Charismatic’s Triple Crown bid ended when the horse fractured his left foreleg with an eighth of a mile to go. Charismatic finished third.
Doctors said the fracture could have proved fatal, and they praised jockey Chris Antley for dismounting quickly and lifting Charismatic’s injured leg to take weight off it.