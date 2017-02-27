Serena Williams played tennis game against strangers while wearing boots

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Serena Williams is ready to revamp the song, “These Boots Were Made for Walking” and make it “These Boots Were Made For Playing.”

And that’s just what she did.

Williams and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian were walking her dog last night when she stumbled across two guys finishing off their game of tennis.

She decided to see if she could join them.

“I don’t have my Nikes, but these will work,” she said while pointing to her boots in a Snapchat.

Take a look at the snaps leading up to the big match.