Federer wins first match since winning Australian Open

Associated PressFeb 27, 2017, 6:16 PM EST

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Back on court, Roger Federer won his first match since claiming his 18th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

The third-seeded Federer beat Benoit Paire 6-1, 6-3 Monday to move into the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships. Federer, a seven-time Dubai champion who holds a 48-5 record in 13 appearances, missed last year’s tournament with a knee injury.

“It’s incredible to be back after the knee,” Federer said. “I’m standing and I’m here.”

Federer was cheered as he walked on court. He maintains a home in Dubai and is viewed as a part-time local in the city.

“It’s nice as you’re warming up you hear the crowd as they’re getting pumped up,” Federer said. “You hear music and hear the roars.

“And when you walk out, I don’t know, it’s a nice feeling to have,” he added. “It’s mutual, because I missed playing here last year.”

Federer saved all three break points he faced in the match, with all three coming in the fifth service game of the first set.

“There were some break points to be saved,” Federer said. “I think I returned very well for a first round. I was able to get my second serves in deep, was able to go into the offensive quickly.”

Also, Philipp Kohlschreiber beat eighth-seeded Gilles Muller 6-4, 7-6 (1) and sixth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut defeated Karen Khachanov 6-1, 7-6 (4).

The 32nd-ranked Kohlschreiber is now two matches away from his 400th career victory.

Serena Williams played tennis game against strangers while wearing boots

By Tess QuinlanFeb 27, 2017, 3:08 PM EST

Serena Williams is ready to revamp the song, “These Boots Were Made for Walking” and make it “These Boots Were Made For Playing.”

And that’s just what she did.

Williams and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian were walking her dog last night when she stumbled across two guys finishing off their game of tennis.

She decided to see if she could join them.

“I don’t have my Nikes, but these will work,” she said while pointing to her boots in a Snapchat.

Murray recalls shingles struggle after Australian Open exit

Associated PressFeb 26, 2017, 2:06 PM EST

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Top-seeded Andy Murray said Sunday he is back to his best ahead of the Dubai Tennis Championships after recounting his struggles with shingles following his early exit from the Australian Open last month.

Shingles is a common, painful skin rash.

“I was a bit sick for 10 days, a couple of weeks, after I got back from Australia,” said Murray, who will play Malek Jaziri of Tunisia in the first round in Dubai. “I feel fresh and ready to go here.

“I had shingles,” he added. “It’s not terrible, but it’s not great. I had to go easy for a little while, so I wasn’t able to push that hard in training when I got back into it. But I’m fine now and have been training flat out the last two weeks.”

Murray said he’s not sure if the illness had already started developing while he was playing in the Australian Open.

The British top-ranked player was upset in a four-set, fourth-round encounter with Mischa Zverev at the first major of the year.

“I didn’t play particularly well at the Australian Open,” Murray said. “I started to play a bit better as it went on, but not as well as I would’ve liked.”

This marks Murray’s sixth career appearance at the Dubai tournament. His best result was reaching the 2012 final where he lost to Roger Federer.