ABOUT TOMBOY

Feb 27, 2017

TOMBOY, a multi-platform documentary project, aims to elevate the conversation about gender in sports told through the voices of many of the world’s most prominent female athletes, broadcasters and sports executives. The first-of-its-kind integrated initiative culminates with a special one-hour documentary, also titled TOMBOY, which will air across all NBC Sports Regional Networks, nationally distributed NBCSN, and select NBC Owned Television Stations in March (Check local listings).

Every weekday leading up to the launch, the Comcast SportsNets (CSNs) will release daily podcasts, articles, and interviews with the biggest and most influential names in women’s sports to foster engagement and dialogue.  Most CSN markets will also host symposiums in conjunction with local colleges to encourage participation and conversation at a regional level.

The one-hour TOMBOY documentary — which includes interviews with four-time World Cup champion Lindsey Vonn, Little League World Series pitching sensation Mo’ne Davis, and Basketball Hall of Famer Ann Meyers-Drysdale, and many more — features female stories and perspectives. The documentary will premiere during Women’s History Month in March (dates below).

“We are excited to share the stories of some of the most remarkable female athletes in the world,” said Ted Griggs, President, Group and Strategic Production & Programming Leader for NBC Sports Regional Networks. “TOMBOY aims to elevate, invigorate and inspire the conversation about gender in sports, and we’re proud to create a platform for open, candid discussion featuring a variety of perspectives.”

Viewers can find the latest TOMBOY news and interviews, tailored to their regional athletes, across each CSN network’s website and social media handles. Join the conversation using #CSNTOMBOY, and find additional information on the national Twitter and Facebook handles.

A trailer of the one-hour documentary special is available here.

Chris Christie is potential candidate to replace Mike Francesa on WFAN

Feb 22, 2017

At the end of the year, Mike Francesa’s tenure with WFAN will come to an end after an incredible run of 30 years.

It’s been quite the ride for ol’ Mike, but there’s a big name who could be waiting in the wings to take over a prime spot on the biggest radio market in the country.

WFAN’s program director, Mark Chernoff, told NorthJersey.com that New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is among “plenty of candidates” the station is considering for the role.

The N.J. Governor has some recent experience behind the microphone as he’s become a frequent co-host of the “Boomer and Carton Show.”

Christie has said that he doesn’t believe his future will be in Washington D.C. in President Donald Trump’s administration and is set to leave office just three weeks after Francesa will sign off of WFAN for the final time.

 

Rumor the German shepherd wins best in show in return to finals at 141st Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

Feb 15, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) Rumor the German shepherd wins best in show in return to finals at 141st Westminster Kennel Club dog show.