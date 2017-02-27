ABOUT TOMBOY

TOMBOY , a multi-platform documentary project, aims to elevate the conversation about gender in sports told through the voices of many of the world’s most prominent female athletes, broadcasters and sports executives. The first-of-its-kind integrated initiative culminates with a special one-hour documentary, also titled TOMBOY , which will air across all NBC Sports Regional Networks, nationally distributed NBCSN, and select NBC Owned Television Stations in March (Check local listings).

Every weekday leading up to the launch, the Comcast SportsNets (CSNs) will release daily podcasts, articles, and interviews with the biggest and most influential names in women’s sports to foster engagement and dialogue. Most CSN markets will also host symposiums in conjunction with local colleges to encourage participation and conversation at a regional level.

The one-hour TOMBOY documentary — which includes interviews with four-time World Cup champion Lindsey Vonn, Little League World Series pitching sensation Mo’ne Davis, and Basketball Hall of Famer Ann Meyers-Drysdale, and many more — features female stories and perspectives. The documentary will premiere during Women’s History Month in March (dates below).

“We are excited to share the stories of some of the most remarkable female athletes in the world,” said Ted Griggs, President, Group and Strategic Production & Programming Leader for NBC Sports Regional Networks. “ TOMBOY aims to elevate, invigorate and inspire the conversation about gender in sports, and we’re proud to create a platform for open, candid discussion featuring a variety of perspectives.”

Viewers can find the latest TOMBOY news and interviews, tailored to their regional athletes, across each CSN network's website and social media handles.

A trailer of the one-hour documentary special is available here.