Stewart Elliott wins George Woolf Memorial Jockey Award

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) Stewart Elliott, who rode Smarty Jones to victories in the 2004 Kentucky Derby and Preakness, has been named winner of the George Woolf Memorial Jockey Award.
He was chosen in a nationwide vote of his fellow jockeys for the award that honors riders whose careers and personal character earn esteem for the individual and sport. Elliott beat out finalists Kerwin Clark, Julien Leparoux, Glen Murphy and Scott Stevens.
Elliott, who turns 52 on March 11, relocated to Southern California last year after riding in the mid-Atlantic region for many years. He has won over 4,700 races.
The award will be presented in the winner’s circle at Santa Anita next month.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Former Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner Charismatic has died at a thoroughbred retirement farm in Kentucky.
Old Friends farm says the chestnut horse that won the first two legs of the Triple Crown in 1999 was found dead in his stall Sunday.
Old Friends President Michael Blowen says everyone at the farm near Georgetown, Kentucky, is “pretty much inconsolable.” He says Charismatic deserved a much longer retirement. Charismatic arrived last December after a long stud career in Japan.
Charismatic’s Triple Crown bid ended when the horse fractured his left foreleg with an eighth of a mile to go. Charismatic finished third.
Doctors said the fracture could have proved fatal, and they praised jockey Chris Antley for dismounting quickly and lifting Charismatic’s injured leg to take weight off it.
ARCADIA, Calif. — Santa Anita has canceled its eight-race card on Friday with over 5 inches of rain, local flooding and high winds predicted for the Los Angeles area.
Officials said Thursday that the track will also be closed for simulcast wagering. The National Weather Service is forecasting the storm could be the strongest in recent years.
The track will re-open on Saturday for live racing over the Presidents’ Day holiday weekend.
Santa Anita was forced to cancel a day of racing last month because of heavy rain and wind.