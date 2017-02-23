RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - FEBRUARY 22: Dominic Thiem of Austria returns a shot to Dusan Lajovic of Serbian during the ATP Rio Open 2017 at Jockey Club Brasileiro on February 22, 2017 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Thiem into Rio Open quarters

Associated PressFeb 23, 2017, 12:44 PM EST

RIO DE JANEIRO — Second-seeded Dominic Thiem reached the quarterfinals of the Rio Open with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Dusan Lajovic.

Thiem is now the clear favorite to win his eighth ATP singles title after top-seeded Kei Nishikori was beaten in the first round by Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci.

Thiem faces a quarterfinal against Diego Schwartzman, who advanced Wednesday with a 6-4, 7-6 (1) win over fellow Argentine Federico Delbonis

No. 5 Albert Ramos-Vinolas defeated Fabio Fognini 6-2, 6-3 to secure a quarterfinal spot. He will face Nicolas Kicker, who defeated Arthur De Greef 6-3, 6-3.

Wozniacki back in Dubai Champs semifinals

Associated PressFeb 23, 2017, 2:41 PM EST

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Caroline Wozniacki reached her sixth career Dubai Tennis Championships semifinals when she defeated Catherine “Cici” Bellis 6-3, 6-2 on Thursday.

Wozniacki, who won the Dubai title in 2011, reached the Doha final last week. She’s played nine matches in the last nine days.

Bellis, the youngest player in the draw at 17, scored the biggest win of her six-month-old pro career on Wednesday when she upset her first top-10 player, sixth-ranked Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland.

The American started the match confidently, jumping out to 3-1, but couldn’t sustain the momentum.

“It was really fun for me to see what the highest level is (like),” Bellis said.

In a fight strictly from the baseline, Wozniacki won the next nine games to lead 6-3, 4-0.

“I stepped into the court a little bit after being down 3-1 and just tried to keep the pressure on her, make her think a little bit, not give her too many free points,” said Wozniacki, who had her upper left leg wrapped.

She will play Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia in the semifinals. The 35th-ranked Sevastova reached her first semifinal of the season via a 6-4, 7-5 win over Wang Qiang of China.

“She’s a player that mixes the pace up quite a bit,” Wozniacki said of Sevastova. “She’s definitely going to try and get me out of my own rhythm.”

Seventh-seeded Elina Svitolina of the Ukraine improved her career record against Lauren Davis to 4-0 after defeating the American 6-0, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Svitolina, a semifinalist last year, won her fifth career title at the Taiwan Open this month. She’ll play either top-seeded Angelique Kerber or Ana Konjuh of Croatia.

American teen Bellis upsets Radwanska in Dubai

Associated PressFeb 22, 2017, 5:12 PM EST

DUBAI – American teen Catherine “CiCi” Bellis captured her first career Top 10 win on Wednesday when she upset sixth-ranked Agnieszka Radwanska 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 in the third round at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

“It’s definitely, obviously, the biggest win of my career, and probably one of the best days of my life,” Bellis said.

The 17-year-old Bellis, ranked 70th, had lost her previous four matches against top 10 opponents.

Bellis is one of two teenagers in the quarterfinals with 19-year-old Ana Konjuh of Croatia beating eighth-seeded Elena Vesnina of Russia 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Bellis led 2-0 in the third set before fourth-seeded Radwanska rebounded to 2-2. The Pole faded afterward with Bellis clinching 16 of the last 22 points.

“I think in the second set she started playing a little bit better,” Bellis said. “I went off a little bit. I think I was going for a little bit too much.”

Bellis plays 10th-seeded Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in the quarterfinals.

Wozniacki lost the opening set but went on to beat Kateryna Bondarenko of Ukraine 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

“She’s a great young player and has a lot of confidence,” Wozniacki said of Bellis. “Right now I’m just going to enjoy this victory and then get ready for tomorrow.”

Earlier, Angelique Kerber reached the tournament’s quarterfinals for the first time by beating Olympic champion Monica Puig 6-2, 6-3.

The top-seeded German is 3-1 against Puig, but the last time they played the Puerto Rican beat Kerber for the gold medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

“It’s always tough to play against Monica, especially after our last match,” Kerber said. “I was really not thinking too much about our final in Rio, because it was a completely totally different match than today.”

Kerber, who started the season as the No. 1-ranked player before Serena Williams won the Australian Open to reclaim the top spot, will return to the highest ranking if she wins the Dubai title this week.

Kerber saved all five break points she faced against Puig, including in the final game of the first set when she trailed 0-40. In her final service game of the second set, she recovered from 15-40 to go ahead 5-3.

“I was feeling good from the first point,” Kerber said. “I’m really happy about how I played today.”

Kerber next plays Konjuh.

Also, seventh-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine defeated Christina McHale of the United States 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

“Didn’t do my best,” Svitolina said, “but then I’m really happy that I won today.”

Svitolina will next face unseeded Lauren Davis of the United States, who beat Ekaterina Makarova of Russia 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.