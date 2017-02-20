Former Kentucky Derby, Preakness winner Charismatic dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Former Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner Charismatic has died at a thoroughbred retirement farm in Kentucky.
Old Friends farm says the chestnut horse that won the first two legs of the Triple Crown in 1999 was found dead in his stall Sunday.
Old Friends President Michael Blowen says everyone at the farm near Georgetown, Kentucky, is “pretty much inconsolable.” He says Charismatic deserved a much longer retirement. Charismatic arrived last December after a long stud career in Japan.
Charismatic’s Triple Crown bid ended when the horse fractured his left foreleg with an eighth of a mile to go. Charismatic finished third.
Doctors said the fracture could have proved fatal, and they praised jockey Chris Antley for dismounting quickly and lifting Charismatic’s injured leg to take weight off it.
ARCADIA, Calif. — Santa Anita has canceled its eight-race card on Friday with over 5 inches of rain, local flooding and high winds predicted for the Los Angeles area.
Officials said Thursday that the track will also be closed for simulcast wagering. The National Weather Service is forecasting the storm could be the strongest in recent years.
The track will re-open on Saturday for live racing over the Presidents’ Day holiday weekend.
Santa Anita was forced to cancel a day of racing last month because of heavy rain and wind.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs will pick up two graded stakes races previously run at sister track Arlington Park during the Kentucky track’s 38-day spring meet.
The $100,000 Matron and the $100,000 Chicago Handicap are both for older fillies and mares and are Grade 3 races. The 80th edition of the Matron will be run at 1 1/16 miles on May 20, and the 28th edition of the Chicago Handicap will be contested at seven furlongs on June 24.
Churchill Downs racing secretary Ben Huffman says the pair of stakes races from Arlington Park would otherwise have gone on hiatus.
The addition of the two races raises the total stakes purses to $8.84 million for the spring meet, an increase of $200,000 from the $8.64 million in purses offered last year.
Arlington Park outside Chicago is owned by Churchill Downs Inc.