Nathan Chen holds on to lead to win 4 Continents figure skating

PYEONCHANG, South Korea (AP) Nathan Chen held off a challenge by Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu to win the Four Continents, a figure skating test event for the 2018 Winter Olympics.
The American champion, 17, was first after the short program and second in Sunday’s free skate at the Gangneung Ice Arena for a total of 307.46 points. Hanyu, third after the short program, was first in the free skate for second overall with 303.71 points. Shoma Uno, also of Japan, was third with 288.85.
Patrick Chan of Canada was fourth with 267.98 points.
Chen opened his routine with a quadruple lutz-triple toeloop combination and followed that with four more quadruple jumps in a free skate that received 204.34 points.
Hanyu had four quadruple jumps to top the free skate with 206.67 points.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) Mai Mihara captured the women’s title Saturday at the Four Continents, a test event for the 2018 Winter Olympics.
The 17-year-old Japanese rallied with a strong free skate after placing fourth in the short program. She had a total of 200.85 points at Gangneung Ice Arena. Skating to music from Cinderella, Mihara landed her jumps cleanly to earn 134.34 points in the free skate.
“I was able to achieve my goals in my first Four Continents,” she said. “I was a little nervous at first.”
Gabrielle Daleman of Canada, first after the short program, stumbled on the landing of a double axel and was second with 196.91. American Mirai Nagasu, who had a personal best of 132.04 in the free skate, was third with 194.95.
“When these moments happen, it’s so exciting and so gratifying,” Nagusu said. “It just validates my reason for training hard every day, doing programs even when I don’t feel like it and getting up when I fall.”
Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada was second after the short program but finished fourth after placing sixth in the free program. Choi Dabin of South Korea was fifth and Karen Chen of the United States was 12th.
Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China won the pairs gold medal after placing first in the free skate for a combined total of 225.03 points.
Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford of Canada were second with 212.23 points, followed by compatriots Liubov Ilyushechkina and Dylan Moscovitch with 205.31.
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) Princeton University has suspended the rest of the men’s swimming and diving team’s season after school administrators discovered that members had posted “vulgar and offensive” material on the team’s electronic mailing list.
The suspension comes after an anonymous complaint alerted university officials to several materials, including the school-sponsored team mailing list and other electronic correspondence.
A statement released by the university Thursday did not disclose specifics but said the “misogynistic and racist” comments involved the women’s swimming and diving team.
Princeton’s athletic director calls the team’s behavior “simply unacceptable.”
The university will decide whether to cancel the season completely in the coming days.
The suspension is the third for an Ivy League team since November. Harvard University and Columbia University suspended teams for similar behavior last month.