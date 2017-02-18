MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 19: Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark plays a backhand in her second round match against Donna Vekic of Croatia on day four of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 19, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Wozniacki to face Pliskova in rain-delayed Qatar Open final

Associated PressFeb 18, 2017, 11:39 AM EST

DOHA, Qatar — Former world No.1 Caroline Wozniacki will face second-seeded Karolina Pliskova in the final of the Qatar Open after both were forced to play back-to-back matches in the quarterfinals and semifinals on Friday night due to rain playing havoc the schedule.

Wozniacki swept past Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig of Puerto Rico 6-1, 6-2 to reach her second final in Doha – six years after her first, which she lost to Vera Zvonareva.

“It sounds amazing, but also makes me feel a little old,” the 26-year-old Wozniacki said. “It’s been a great week, really tough conditions with all the waiting, but I managed to keep focus and play some of my best tennis out there.”

Pliskova hit a career-best 21 aces to beat third-seeded Dominika Cibulkova 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the other semifinal, her first victory over the Slovakian player in four meetings.

“I’m really excited, especially after what a long, tough day it’s been,” Pliskova said. “Having two wins today is amazing, and I just beat Domi for the first time in my life.”

The schedule had been backed up due to frequent rain delays during the week, forcing the players into double duty on Friday.

Earlier in the evening, Wozniacki beat Lauren Davis of the United States 7-5, 6-1, while Pliskova defeated Zhang Shuai of China 6-2, 6-0.

Puig also had to complete her quarterfinal match earlier Friday, edging Daria Kasatkina 4-6, 7-5, 6-4. Cibulkova was the only one of the four semifinalists to make it through on Thursday.

Altogether, Wozniacki spent more than three hours on court Friday evening, while Pliskova played for just under three hours.

Wozniacki has won all three of her previous matches against Pliskova, but their last encounter came in 2014 before Pliskova reached last year’s U.S. Open final and became a top-10 player.

“She’s playing really well, serving really well. It’s going to be a great final and I’m excited for it,” Wozniacki said.

Basilashvili upsets No. 1 seed Karlovic in Memphis Open

Associated PressFeb 17, 2017, 10:44 AM EST

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nikoloz Basilashvili beat top-seeded Ivo Karlovic 7-6 (2), 6-3 on Thursday to advance to the Memphis Open quarterfinals.

Basilashvili, ranked 67th in the world, never lost his serve and allowed the 20th-ranked Karlovic just one break-point opportunity.

Basilashvili will face the winner of the match between Matthew Ebden and Taylor Fritz.

In other second-round action, fourth-seeded Steve Johnson beat fellow American Tim Smyczek 3-6, 6-4, 6-2. Johnson lost the first set and fell behind 3-1 in the second set before rallying.

Johnson will face Mikhail Kukushkin, a 6-3, 6-0 winner over Darian King.

Karlovic’s loss leaves Johnson and No. 2 Isner as the only seeds left.

Genie Bouchard going on second date with winner of Super Bowl LI Twitter bet

By Scott DargisFeb 16, 2017, 1:49 PM EST

Canadian tennis star and SI swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has agreed to go on another date with a total stranger that won a Super Bowl LI bet on Twitter with her, according to TMZ.

Bouchard and her date met in New York City and then traveled over to the Barclays Center to sit courtside for the Nets-Bucks game.

Bouchard was asked by a fan on Twitter if she would go on a date with him if the Patriots came back to win Super Bowl LI and luckily for him, Tom Brady and company engineered the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.

 