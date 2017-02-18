MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 24: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France plays a backhand in his quarterfinal match against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland on day nine of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 24, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Tsonga beats Berdych in World Tennis Tournament semis

Feb 18, 2017

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Jo-Wilfried Tsonga celebrated his 400th career win in style by beating fourth-seeded Tomas Berdych 6-3, 6-4 to reach the final of the World Tennis Tournament on Saturday.

The sixth-seeded Frenchman was dominant on serve, hitting 10 aces, winning 88 percent of his points on first serve, and not conceding a single break point against the hard-hitting Czech.

He broke Berdych once in each set and beat him for only the fourth time in 12 matches.

Tsonga’s opponent in the final will be third-seeded David Goffin of Belgium or qualifier Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France, a doubles specialist ranked only 109 in singles. Their semifinal was later Saturday.

Tsonga, who is ranked 14, has 12 career titles and lost the final here in Rotterdam six years ago.

Young upsets Isner to reach Memphis Open semifinal

Feb 18, 2017

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Donald Young upset No. 2 seed John Isner 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (6) on Friday night in the quarterfinals at the Memphis Open for his first victory in four tries over the world’s 23rd-ranked player.

Young reached his seventh career semifinal and second in Memphis by overcoming the big-serving American in the tiebreakers of a match that took 2 hours, 23 minutes.

“With him, it comes down to a couple points here and there, and I was able to get those today and I was able to hold my serve for the most part of the match and just defend well,” Young said. “I’m happy to get through it. I don’t know how it happened. I just stayed focused and battled.”

Young will play fellow American Ryan Harrison on Saturday with the indoor tournament up for grabs with Isner having been the last seeded player left. Harrison beat Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia-Herzegovina 6-3, 6-4 in the late match.

Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan upset fourth-seeded Steve Johnson 6-0, 6-4 earlier Friday, needing only 70 minutes to advance to the semifinals. Kukushkin will play Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia on Saturday. Basilashvili, who upset top-seeded Ivo Karlovic in the second round, reached his second straight ATP Tour semifinal by beating qualifier Matthew Ebden of Australia 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Isner took the first three matches against Young. This was their first match since Miami in 2014.

Young took advantage of Isner’s mistakes to win the tiebreaker. While serving, Isner came to the net and hit a forehand into the net to drop to 4-3. Then he hit a forehand into the net on the next point. Young had three set points up 6-3 before Isner held his serve. Young then took the set when Isner hit another forehand into the net.

Isner finally converted on Young’s ninth break point in the second set and then held serve to take the second set 6-3.

But Isner hurt himself in the third-set tiebreaker. He hit a backhand long before sending a forehand into the net. Then Isner hit a backhand long to fall behind 4-1. Young failed to convert on three match points up 6-3, then Isner hit another backhand into the net. After serving, Isner came to the net for Young’s return and smacked it into the net for the final point.

“He’s beaten me every other time we’ve played so I wanted to get at least one,” Young said. “I’m just happy I was able to stay focused, come through, deal with a little tightness and still prevail. So I’m happy with the performance.”

Johnson won his first career ATP title at Nottingham last summer and came into this event ranked 30th. Against Kukushkin, Johnson managed to save only one of the six break points he faced.

Basilashvili broke Ebden to finish off his match in 1 hour, 44 minutes.

Pliskova beats Wozniacki to win Doha WTA final

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 23: Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic celebrates winning her fourth round match against Daria Gavrilova of Australia on day eight of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 23, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Feb 18, 2017

DOHA, Qatar — Karolina Pliskova beat Caroline Wozniacki for the first time and won their Qatar Open final 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday.

Wozniacki won all three previous encounters in 2013 and 2014, but couldn’t hold a rally with Pliskova in the final and dropped her first sets of the week.

Pliskova won her second WTA title of the year, after Brisbane in January, and the eighth of her career. The Czech will remain No. 3 in the world rankings.

“I was waiting for a good result here because I lost three years in a row in the first or second rounds, so big step,” Pliskova said. “I’m excited to get the trophy, and finally get some new fans here.”

Wozniacki’s win-loss record in finals dropped to 25-18. She also lost the 2011 final in Doha.

“Karolina was playing really well, she deserved this one,” Wozniacki said. “But I’m going to try and get my revenge next time.”

The second-seeded Pliskova broke Wozniacki twice in charging to 4-0. The Dane fought back to trail 4-3, but lost her serve again to lose the set.

The second was much tighter. They went serve for serve until Wozniacki, on serve, fell behind 15-40 in the 10th game, and lost the first match point.