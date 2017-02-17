Santa Anita cancels racing card ahead of major storm

ARCADIA, Calif. — Santa Anita has canceled its eight-race card on Friday with over 5 inches of rain, local flooding and high winds predicted for the Los Angeles area.
Officials said Thursday that the track will also be closed for simulcast wagering. The National Weather Service is forecasting the storm could be the strongest in recent years.
The track will re-open on Saturday for live racing over the Presidents’ Day holiday weekend.
Santa Anita was forced to cancel a day of racing last month because of heavy rain and wind.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs will pick up two graded stakes races previously run at sister track Arlington Park during the Kentucky track’s 38-day spring meet.
The $100,000 Matron and the $100,000 Chicago Handicap are both for older fillies and mares and are Grade 3 races. The 80th edition of the Matron will be run at 1 1/16 miles on May 20, and the 28th edition of the Chicago Handicap will be contested at seven furlongs on June 24.
Churchill Downs racing secretary Ben Huffman says the pair of stakes races from Arlington Park would otherwise have gone on hiatus.
The addition of the two races raises the total stakes purses to $8.84 million for the spring meet, an increase of $200,000 from the $8.64 million in purses offered last year.
Arlington Park outside Chicago is owned by Churchill Downs Inc.
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) Jockey Mario Gutierrez has ridden his 1,000th career winner.
The 30-year-old jockey won the eighth race Thursday at Santa Anita by a neck aboard Hot Paris Night, trained by Hall of Famer Jerry Hollendorfer.
Gutierrez won the 2012 Kentucky Derby and Preakness on I’ll Have Another. He won his second Derby last year with Nyquist.
The native of Mexico also won the 2016 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies and the 2015 BC Juvenile.
Gutierrez says his 1,000th victory means a lot because he never thought he’d be riding at the top level of the sport.