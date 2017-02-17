Basilashvili upsets No. 1 seed Karlovic in Memphis Open

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nikoloz Basilashvili beat top-seeded Ivo Karlovic 7-6 (2), 6-3 on Thursday to advance to the Memphis Open quarterfinals.
Basilashvili, ranked 67th in the world, never lost his serve and allowed the 20th-ranked Karlovic just one break-point opportunity.
Basilashvili will face the winner of the match between Matthew Ebden and Taylor Fritz.
In other second-round action, fourth-seeded Steve Johnson beat fellow American Tim Smyczek 3-6, 6-4, 6-2. Johnson lost the first set and fell behind 3-1 in the second set before rallying.
Johnson will face Mikhail Kukushkin, a 6-3, 6-0 winner over Darian King.
Karlovic’s loss leaves Johnson and No. 2 Isner as the only seeds left.
Canadian tennis star and SI swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has agreed to go on another date with a total stranger that won a Super Bowl LI bet on Twitter with her, according to TMZ.
Bouchard and her date met in New York City and then traveled over to the Barclays Center to sit courtside for the Nets-Bucks game.
Bouchard was asked by a fan on Twitter if she would go on a date with him if the Patriots came back to win Super Bowl LI and luckily for him, Tom Brady and company engineered the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — John Isner served up 26 aces in beating Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday night to reach the quarterfinals at the Memphis Open.
The second-seeded American managed only five of those aces in dropping the first set. Isner, making his debut at this event at The Racquet Club, bounced back by serving up 11 aces in the second set where he won all 15 points on his first serve. He had 10 more aces in the third set winning 17 of 18 points on first service.
American Ryan Harrison upset No. 3 seed Sam Querrey 6-3, 6-1 in 54 minutes. Harrison won the first five games and broke Querrey twice in taking the first set 6-3. Then he broke Querrey twice to go up 4-0 in the second set before finishing out the match.
Harrison will play Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia-Herzegovinia, who was the first to advance to the quarterfinals by upsetting seventh-seeded Steve Darcis of Belgium 7-6 (2), 6-4.
Donald Young beat fellow American Reilly Opelka 7-6 (3), 6-3 earlier Wednesday. Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia beat Australia’s Jordan Thompson 6-3, 6-0, and will play top-seeded Ivo Karlovic on Thursday. Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan downed Germany’s Benjamin Becker 6-3, 6-4.