United States' John Isner makes a forehand return to Germany's Mischa Zverev during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Isner advances in Memphis, Querrey ousted in straight sets

Associated PressFeb 16, 2017, 12:27 PM EST

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — John Isner served up 26 aces in beating Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday night to reach the quarterfinals at the Memphis Open.

The second-seeded American managed only five of those aces in dropping the first set. Isner, making his debut at this event at The Racquet Club, bounced back by serving up 11 aces in the second set where he won all 15 points on his first serve. He had 10 more aces in the third set winning 17 of 18 points on first service.

American Ryan Harrison upset No. 3 seed Sam Querrey 6-3, 6-1 in 54 minutes. Harrison won the first five games and broke Querrey twice in taking the first set 6-3. Then he broke Querrey twice to go up 4-0 in the second set before finishing out the match.

Harrison will play Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia-Herzegovinia, who was the first to advance to the quarterfinals by upsetting seventh-seeded Steve Darcis of Belgium 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Donald Young beat fellow American Reilly Opelka 7-6 (3), 6-3 earlier Wednesday. Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia beat Australia’s Jordan Thompson 6-3, 6-0, and will play top-seeded Ivo Karlovic on Thursday. Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan downed Germany’s Benjamin Becker 6-3, 6-4.

Tennis umpire Gabas has surgery after being hit in eye

OTTAWA, ON - FEBRUARY 5: Chair umpire Arnaud Gabas reacts to getting hit in the eye with a ballbhit by Denis Shapovalov of Canada during the singles match between Kyle Edmund of Great Britain on day three of the Davis Cup World Group tie between Great Britain and Canada at TD Place Arena on February 5, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Andre Ringuette/Getty Images for LTA)
Associated PressFeb 15, 2017, 10:12 AM EST

LONDON (AP) Tennis umpire Arnaud Gabas has had surgery on a fractured bone under his left eye after being hit by a ball struck by Canadian player Denis Shapovalov during a Davis Cup match.

The International Tennis Federation says “chair umpire Arnaud Gabas has undergone successful surgery in France to repair a fracture of the orbital bone under his left eye.”

The 17-year-old Shapovalov hit a ball in anger in the deciding match against Kyle Edmund of Britain on Feb. 5. He was immediately defaulted and fined $7,000 by the ITF.

Fired for Venus Williams remark, ex-commentator sues ESPN

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Venus Williams of the United States plays a backhand in her Ladies Singles Third Round match against Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia during day five of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 3, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 15, 2017, 10:06 AM EST

LOS ANGELES (AP) A tennis commentator dropped by ESPN for a remark about Venus Williams during the Australian Open sued the sports network Tuesday for wrongful termination.

Former tennis pro Doug Adler maintains he was describing Williams’ aggressive style last month as “guerrilla” tactics and not comparing her with a “gorilla.”

He apologized for his poor word choice but was let go from ESPN mid-tournament.

Adler claims “emotional distress” in the filing in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging he was wrongly branded a racist and has lost other TV opportunities because of the controversy.

The lawsuit calls for punitive financial damages, but doesn’t name an amount.

ESPN spokesman Mike Soltys said Tuesday the network hadn’t seen the lawsuit and had no comment.

The suit points out that “Guerrilla Tennis” was the name of a Nike TV ad from the 1990s featuring Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras.

“Obviously, (Adler) saw that commercial many times and the phrase became widely used by those who actually understood tennis vernacular and followed the sport closely,” the lawsuit said.

Peter Bodo, senior editor of Tennis magazine, used the term in a 2012 profile of Agnieszka Radwanska, according to court papers.

Adler was doing play-by-play commentary on ESPN for Williams’ Jan. 18 match against Stefanie Voegele, saying Williams was playing more aggressively after Voegele missed serves. When Voegele faulted on a serve, Adler described Williams as moving in and charging with a “gorilla effect” or “guerrilla effect.” Because the words gorilla and guerrilla are pronounced similarly, it’s impossible to say for certain which word Adler spoke.

Offended viewers called for Adler to be fired for comparing Williams, who is African-American, with a gorilla.

At the time Adler said he was speaking about Williams’ tactics and strategy and “simply and inadvertently chose the wrong word to describe her play.”

In a statement emailed in January to The Associated Press, ESPN said it had pulled Adler from broadcasts.

“During an Australian Open stream on ESPN3, Doug Adler should have been more careful in his word selection. He apologized and we have removed him from his remaining assignments,” the statement read.

Adler was an All-American player at the University of Southern California who went on to play on the pro circuit. He was hired by ESPN in 2008 and covered tournaments including the U.S. Open, French Open and Wimbledon

Williams declined to comment on the remark or the ensuing controversy.

Follow Christopher Weber at https://twitter.com/WeberCM