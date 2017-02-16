Genie Bouchard going on second date with winner of Super Bowl LI Twitter bet

Canadian tennis star and SI swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has agreed to go on another date with a total stranger that won a Super Bowl LI bet on Twitter with her, according to TMZ.
Bouchard and her date met in New York City and then traveled over to the Barclays Center to sit courtside for the Nets-Bucks game.
Bouchard was asked by a fan on Twitter if she would go on a date with him if the Patriots came back to win Super Bowl LI and luckily for him, Tom Brady and company engineered the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — John Isner served up 26 aces in beating Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday night to reach the quarterfinals at the Memphis Open.
The second-seeded American managed only five of those aces in dropping the first set. Isner, making his debut at this event at The Racquet Club, bounced back by serving up 11 aces in the second set where he won all 15 points on his first serve. He had 10 more aces in the third set winning 17 of 18 points on first service.
American Ryan Harrison upset No. 3 seed Sam Querrey 6-3, 6-1 in 54 minutes. Harrison won the first five games and broke Querrey twice in taking the first set 6-3. Then he broke Querrey twice to go up 4-0 in the second set before finishing out the match.
Harrison will play Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia-Herzegovinia, who was the first to advance to the quarterfinals by upsetting seventh-seeded Steve Darcis of Belgium 7-6 (2), 6-4.
Donald Young beat fellow American Reilly Opelka 7-6 (3), 6-3 earlier Wednesday. Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia beat Australia’s Jordan Thompson 6-3, 6-0, and will play top-seeded Ivo Karlovic on Thursday. Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan downed Germany’s Benjamin Becker 6-3, 6-4.
LONDON (AP) Tennis umpire Arnaud Gabas has had surgery on a fractured bone under his left eye after being hit by a ball struck by Canadian player Denis Shapovalov during a Davis Cup match.
The International Tennis Federation says “chair umpire Arnaud Gabas has undergone successful surgery in France to repair a fracture of the orbital bone under his left eye.”
The 17-year-old Shapovalov hit a ball in anger in the deciding match against Kyle Edmund of Britain on Feb. 5. He was immediately defaulted and fined $7,000 by the ITF.