Video: Is John Tavares’ future with the New York Islanders?

Blues visit Red Wings as road favorites at the sportsbooks on Wednesday
The St. Louis Blues typically fare well in the front end of back-to-back games, but will be short-staffed when they face the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. The Blues are listed as the -130 betting favorite against the +100 Red Wings with a 5.5-goal total in their Wednesday matchup at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.
St. Louis should be refreshed by a three-day break, but will be without top-line center Paul Stastny, whose responsibilities include taking many faceoffs in special teams situations. The Blues are 7-3 in their last 10 games that were the front end of back-to-back contests, according to the OddsShark.com NHL Database. They are also 7-2 in their last nine road games.
The Red Wings have sank to the bottom of the Eastern Conference with 22-24-10 record that includes being 2-5 since the all-star break, and an 1-4 mark in their last five outings on home ice at Joe Louis Arena. Their hopes of a 26th consecutive playoff appearance appear to be slim and none.
Forward Henrik Zetterberg has done everything he can to try to make a young team better. The Red Wings have maintained a reliable penalty kill and depending on which version of goalie Petr Mrazek they get, can surprise teams on a given night.
The Blues are 29-22-5 overall, including a 5-1 mark since Mike Yeo took over as head coach. The shake-up behind the bench began roughly around the same time that goaltender Jake Allen found his form. The Blues have won in four of Allen’s last five starts, during which the goaltender has a 1.40 goals-against average and .953 save percentage.
Stastny, who is on injured reserve, will be missed. He normally flanks RW Vladimir Tarasenko, who is St. Louis’ leader in goals and points. Jaden Schwartz will likely draw in as the Blues’ top center between Tarasenko and Alexander Steen.
Since January 2016, the Blues are 8-2 in road games against Atlantic Division teams.
The total has gone under six of the last seven times the Blues were playing on the road in the first of back-to-back games. The total has also gone under in seven of the Red Wings’ last nine regular-season home games against St. Louis, dating back to the 2011-12 season.
However, the total has gone over in five of St. Louis’ last six road games against the Atlantic Division.
Betting trends on the Capitals’ side as they face Bruins on Wednesday
The Washington Capitals failing to defeat the Boston Bruins in their matchup on Wednesday night would involve bucking two recent betting trends in inter-divisional games.
The Capitals are 9-1 in their last 10 home games against teams from the Atlantic Division and, interestingly enough, the OddsShark NHL Database notes the Bruins are 1-9 in their last 10 road games against teams residing in the Metropolitan Division.
Each team is playing for the second night in a row, with the Bruins coming off a win against the Tampa Bay Lightning as -120 road favorites on the NHL betting lines at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com on Tuesday while the Capitals lost against the New York Islanders as -135 road favorites. Each team had to travel after its game.
Boston, which is 26-21-6 on the season, has struggled on the road, with just seven wins in their last 19 games away from home. The Bruins, who are bolstered up front by all-star forward Brad Marchand, have scored at least four goals in each of their last three games. Zdeno Chara and all-star goalie Tuukka Rask furnish Boston with a solid defense.
Washington is 33-11-6 on the season, including a 7-3 mark over its last 10 games. Potent forwards Alexander Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov have long been the headliners in the nation’s capital, but the reason the Capitals have the best record in the NHL is that they have allowed the fewest goals in the league (105) thanks in large part to goalie Braden Holtby.
Holtby has typically been able to keep the Bruins to two or fewer goals, which is part of why the Capitals are 6-1 at home against Boston over the last five seasons.
The Capitals will likely have to be productive at even strength, since the Bruins penalty kill is ranked second in the league.
If Rask gets the nod for the Bruins on Wednesday he will be making the second of back-to-back starts. Holtby will be more rested, since backup goalie Philipp Grubauer handled the game against the Islanders on Tuesday night.
The total has gone over in seven of the Bruins’ last 10 road games. The total has gone over in seven of the Bruins’ last 10 road games against Metropolitan Division teams, with two pushes. The total has gone over in seven of the Capitals’ last 10 games, with one push.