Rumor the German shepherd wins best in show in return to finals at 141st Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

Happy Thanksgiving! Enjoy the turkey, apple pie, oh and the traffic.

One of the most-traveled days of the year is the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Here are some of the most recent episodes from the NBC Sports Podcast Lineup, so you can be thoroughly entertained while traveling.

We have something for everyone- shows that range from NFL analysis to pop culture to NASCAR.

Thanksgiving and football are synonymous. If you’re a football fan, check out the PA and Florio podcast with Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. (Subscribe on iTunes here)

If you are setting your fantasy football lineup on the way to your grandmother’s house, check out the Rotoworld Fantasy Football podcast. Evan Silva might leave you a compliment if you rate and review in iTunes too.

That kind of football not really your thing? Give our Premier League podcast a shot and listen to the 2 Robbies. Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe dissect everything happening in the Premier League. You can find The 2 Robbies on iTunes too.

If you’re stuck in traffic, Danica Patrick’s candid conversation on the NASCAR on NBC podcast with Nate Ryan might be right up your alley. Subscribe here for automatic downloads of fresh content.

College Basketball is in full swing. In between your first and second courses, listen to College Basketball Talk’s analysis on the top 25 teams and the latest current events in college basketball.

If you’re not an X’s and O’s fan, but love hearing about what’s going on in the world and pop culture? Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir’s show Tara and Johnny will thoroughly entertain you.

Not seeing your sport here? Check out the full NBC Sports Podcast lineup here or tweet me @TessQuinlan and I’ll track it down.