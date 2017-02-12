U.S. Tennis apologizes for Nazi-era Germany anthem at Fed Cup match

KAANAPALI, Hawaii (AP) — The United States Tennis Association has apologized after an outdated version of the German national anthem that later became associated with the Nazi regime was performed before a Fed Cup match in Hawaii.
The anthem was sung Saturday before a Fed Cup quarterfinal between the United States and Germany. It contained a verse that translates to “Germany, Germany, above all, above all in the world,” which became identified with Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich.
Andrea Petkovic, who was born in Bosnia, said after her match that she considered walking off the court as the anthem was sung.
She said: “I thought it was the epitome of ignorance, and I’ve never felt more disrespected in my whole life, let alone in Fed Cup, and I’ve played Fed Cup for 13 years now and it is the worst thing that has ever happened to me.”
The USTA issued a statement apologizing for the mistake, saying: “In no way did we mean any disrespect. This mistake will not occur again, and the correct anthem will be performed for the remainder of this first-round tie.”
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — French Open champion Garbine Muguruza defeated Barbora Strycova 6-0, 3-6, 6-1 in the opening singles to give Spain a 1-0 lead over defending champion Czech Republic in the first round of the Fed Cup on Saturday.
The seventh-ranked Muguruza converted her first match point after Strycova’s return hit the net to keep a perfect 7-0 Fed Cup record.
Strycova double faulted to go 3-1 down in the decisive set before Muguruza broke her again for a commanding 5-1 lead.
Muguruza dominated the opening set, hitting 10 winners compared to Strycova’s one.
The Czech came back with a break for a 4-2 lead in the second set.
Karolina Pliskova will face Lara Arruabarrena in the second singles match on an indoor hardcourt in the eastern city of Ostrava later Saturday.
MONTPELLIER, France — Two-time defending champion Richard Gasquet of France beat big-serving countryman Kenny De Schepper 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to reach the semifinals of the Open Sud de France on Friday.
De Schepper, a left-handed player ranked 162, had 16 aces. But he also proved vulnerable on his serve, conceding 22 break points, with Gasquet converting five.
The third-seeded Gasquet next faces Benoit Paire and holds a 3-0 record against his countryman in their career meetings.
Paire advanced after Germany’s Dustin Brown retired early into their quarterfinal. Paire had broken Brown’s serve for a 1-0 lead.
Later Friday, second seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France was facing Russian Daniil Medvedev and Frenchman Jeremy Chardy took on 19-year-old German Alexander Zverev.