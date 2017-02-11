MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 24: Garbine Muguruza of Spain plays a backhand in her quarterfinal match against CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States on day nine of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 24, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Muguruza gives Spain lead over Czechs in Fed Cup

Associated PressFeb 11, 2017, 11:07 AM EST

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — French Open champion Garbine Muguruza defeated Barbora Strycova 6-0, 3-6, 6-1 in the opening singles to give Spain a 1-0 lead over defending champion Czech Republic in the first round of the Fed Cup on Saturday.

The seventh-ranked Muguruza converted her first match point after Strycova’s return hit the net to keep a perfect 7-0 Fed Cup record.

Strycova double faulted to go 3-1 down in the decisive set before Muguruza broke her again for a commanding 5-1 lead.

Muguruza dominated the opening set, hitting 10 winners compared to Strycova’s one.

The Czech came back with a break for a 4-2 lead in the second set.

Karolina Pliskova will face Lara Arruabarrena in the second singles match on an indoor hardcourt in the eastern city of Ostrava later Saturday.

Gasquet reaches Open Sud de France semis

Richard Gasquet of France returns the ball against Taro Daniel of Japan during the Davis Cup World Group first round match in Tokyo, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
AP
Associated PressFeb 10, 2017, 5:49 PM EST

MONTPELLIER, France — Two-time defending champion Richard Gasquet of France beat big-serving countryman Kenny De Schepper 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to reach the semifinals of the Open Sud de France on Friday.

De Schepper, a left-handed player ranked 162, had 16 aces. But he also proved vulnerable on his serve, conceding 22 break points, with Gasquet converting five.

The third-seeded Gasquet next faces Benoit Paire and holds a 3-0 record against his countryman in their career meetings.

Paire advanced after Germany’s Dustin Brown retired early into their quarterfinal. Paire had broken Brown’s serve for a 1-0 lead.

Later Friday, second seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France was facing Russian Daniil Medvedev and Frenchman Jeremy Chardy took on 19-year-old German Alexander Zverev.

Dustin Brown upsets top-seeded Marin Cilic in Montpellier

ap_17018354407361
AP Photo
Associated PressFeb 8, 2017, 4:54 PM EST

MONTPELLIER, France — Dustin Brown hit eight aces and didn’t face a break point as he upset top-seeded Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-4 at the Open Sud de France on Wednesday.

The 84th-ranked German broke his Croatian opponent once in each set to reach the quarterfinals at the indoor tournament. Brown, who sealed his win with an ace, will next face Frenchman Benoit Paire or fifth-seeded Feliciano Lopez of Spain.

It has been a disappointing start to the year for Cilic, who has won just one match so far and lost in the second round of the Australian Open.

Qualifier Kenny De Schepper, a 162th-ranked Frenchman, created another upset in the southern French city by defeating sixth-seeded Mischa Zverev 6-4, 6-3 in a first-round match. It was De Schepper’s first victory on the main circuit since reaching the second round in Montpellier a year ago.