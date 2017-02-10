Gasquet reaches Open Sud de France semis

MONTPELLIER, France — Two-time defending champion Richard Gasquet of France beat big-serving countryman Kenny De Schepper 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to reach the semifinals of the Open Sud de France on Friday.
De Schepper, a left-handed player ranked 162, had 16 aces. But he also proved vulnerable on his serve, conceding 22 break points, with Gasquet converting five.
The third-seeded Gasquet next faces Benoit Paire and holds a 3-0 record against his countryman in their career meetings.
Paire advanced after Germany’s Dustin Brown retired early into their quarterfinal. Paire had broken Brown’s serve for a 1-0 lead.
Later Friday, second seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France was facing Russian Daniil Medvedev and Frenchman Jeremy Chardy took on 19-year-old German Alexander Zverev.
MONTPELLIER, France — Dustin Brown hit eight aces and didn’t face a break point as he upset top-seeded Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-4 at the Open Sud de France on Wednesday.
The 84th-ranked German broke his Croatian opponent once in each set to reach the quarterfinals at the indoor tournament. Brown, who sealed his win with an ace, will next face Frenchman Benoit Paire or fifth-seeded Feliciano Lopez of Spain.
It has been a disappointing start to the year for Cilic, who has won just one match so far and lost in the second round of the Australian Open.
Qualifier Kenny De Schepper, a 162th-ranked Frenchman, created another upset in the southern French city by defeating sixth-seeded Mischa Zverev 6-4, 6-3 in a first-round match. It was De Schepper’s first victory on the main circuit since reaching the second round in Montpellier a year ago.
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) Defending champion Argentina was knocked out of the Davis Cup in the first round by Italy on Monday.
Italy’s Fabio Fognini defeated Guido Pella in the deciding singles 2-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
The match on outdoor clay was postponed from Sunday because of rain and darkness.
Italy took a 2-0 lead after winning both singles on Friday, but Argentina came back by taking the doubles on Saturday, and the first reverse singles on Sunday, when Carlos Berlocq defeated Paolo Lorenzi 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.
Argentina played without top player Juan Martin del Potro, who made himself unavailable to focus on tournament play.
Italy will face Belgium in the quarterfinals in April.