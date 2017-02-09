Jockey Mario Gutierrez rides 1,000th winner

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) Jockey Mario Gutierrez has ridden his 1,000th career winner.
The 30-year-old jockey won the eighth race Thursday at Santa Anita by a neck aboard Hot Paris Night, trained by Hall of Famer Jerry Hollendorfer.
Gutierrez won the 2012 Kentucky Derby and Preakness on I’ll Have Another. He won his second Derby last year with Nyquist.
The native of Mexico also won the 2016 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies and the 2015 BC Juvenile.
Gutierrez says his 1,000th victory means a lot because he never thought he’d be riding at the top level of the sport.
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) Unique Bella won the $200,000 Las Virgenes Stakes for 3-year-old fillies by 8} lengths Sunday at Santa Anita.
Ridden by Mike Smith, Unique Bella ran a mile in 1:35.66 and paid $2.20 and $2.10 in the Grade 2 race.
Mopotism returned $4, while Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies winner Champagne Room was another 1\ lengths back in third. There was no show wagering because of the four-horse field. Miss Southern Miss was last.
Trained by Jerry Hollendorfer, Unique Bella was coming off a 7+-length win in the Grade 2 Santa Ynez Stakes on Jan. 8. Champagne Room, last year’s Eclipse Award-winning 2-year-old filly, had been idle since winning the BC Juvenile Fillies at 33-1 odds on Nov. 5 at Santa Anita.
Unique Bella has three wins in four career starts. She earned 10 points toward qualifying for a spot in the 14-horse field for the $1 million Kentucky Oaks on May 5 at Churchill Downs.
Champagne Room earned two points for her third-place finish, but she tops the Kentucky Oaks leaderboard with 23 points. Unique Bella is third with 20 overall points.
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — Arrogate was even faster in the Pegasus World Cup than initially thought.
His official time from Saturday’s $12 million race has been revised to 1 minute, 46.83 seconds. That broke the Gulfstream Park record for a race of 1 1/8 miles, topping the mark of 1:46.86 set by Lea in the 2014 Donn Handicap.
Arrogate’s initially recorded time from the Pegasus was 1:47.61.
The correction to the time was revealed Friday, after the timing service Trakus said it completed a “subsequent detailed review of the race performance data.”
The change was only to the time. Arrogate’s margin over runner-up Shaman’s Ghost remained unchanged at 4 3/4 lengths.