Dustin Brown upsets top-seeded Marin Cilic in Montpellier

MONTPELLIER, France — Dustin Brown hit eight aces and didn’t face a break point as he upset top-seeded Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-4 at the Open Sud de France on Wednesday.
The 84th-ranked German broke his Croatian opponent once in each set to reach the quarterfinals at the indoor tournament. Brown, who sealed his win with an ace, will next face Frenchman Benoit Paire or fifth-seeded Feliciano Lopez of Spain.
It has been a disappointing start to the year for Cilic, who has won just one match so far and lost in the second round of the Australian Open.
Qualifier Kenny De Schepper, a 162th-ranked Frenchman, created another upset in the southern French city by defeating sixth-seeded Mischa Zverev 6-4, 6-3 in a first-round match. It was De Schepper’s first victory on the main circuit since reaching the second round in Montpellier a year ago.
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) Defending champion Argentina was knocked out of the Davis Cup in the first round by Italy on Monday.
Italy’s Fabio Fognini defeated Guido Pella in the deciding singles 2-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
The match on outdoor clay was postponed from Sunday because of rain and darkness.
Italy took a 2-0 lead after winning both singles on Friday, but Argentina came back by taking the doubles on Saturday, and the first reverse singles on Sunday, when Carlos Berlocq defeated Paolo Lorenzi 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.
Argentina played without top player Juan Martin del Potro, who made himself unavailable to focus on tournament play.
Italy will face Belgium in the quarterfinals in April.
Forget the Lombardi Trophy. The New England Patriots’ shocking comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 earned one fan a date with Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard.
With the Falcons holding a big lead over the Patriots Sunday, Bouchard tweeted that she “knew Atlanta would win.” A fan then asked her to go on a date if the Patriots somehow ended up winning and in what must have seemed like a low-risk reply, Bouchard said, “sure.”
Her final tweet of the night was one of resignation, “Lesson learned. Never bet against Tom Brady.”
The fan who asked for a date hasn’t said if Bouchard has gotten in touch to schedule their outing.