Patriots Installed as Betting Favorites on Super Bowl LII Futures Board

OddsSharkFeb 7, 2017, 12:28 AM EST

The way Tom Brady and the New England Patriots rallied to win the Super Bowl on Sunday burnished their aura of invincibility, but it’s bad for creating a good price in betting futures for next season.

The Patriots, who won their fifth title in the past 16 seasons on Sunday, opened as a +450 favorite on the Super Bowl LII futures boards at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Brady will turn 40 years old before the season kicks off but Tom Terrific is betraying few signs of decline, having passed for a Super Bowl-record 466 yards while guiding New England to 31 unanswered points in their 34-28 overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

Anyone believing New England might repeat – assuming a healthy Rob Gronkowski, too – might want to wait until the prices drop. Since New England went back-to-back in 2003 and 2004, only one defending champion – the 2014 Seattle Seahawks – has even made it back to the big game.

The top of the board is filled with a who’s-who of NFC contenders; that is, the teams who will never face a foray to Foxborough in January for a divisional round contest or the AFC Championship Game.

The Dallas Cowboys are listed at +1000 after finishing with a conference-best 13-3 record. The long-time playoff mainstays, the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks, each draw in at +1100. The Falcons, who will face a first-place schedule and some improved competition in the NFC South, are listed at +1250, suggesting oddsmakers believe there will be some Carolina Panthers-like regression.

Atlanta has already lost offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, who is the new head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

The real value on the board might derive from the Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders and New York Giants, who are each listed at +1900. All three have their flaws. The Chiefs have been a consistent playoff team for two years, while the Raiders were in the hunt for a No. 2 seed before losing franchise QB Derek Carr and ending up with a wild card spot. The Giants still figure to return crafty QB Eli Manning and a much improved defense.

Super Bowl LII will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on February 4, 2018. No host team has ever won. The Minnesota Vikings are among the longshots at +2800.

Video: Patriots’ Tom Brady was secretly ready for dig at Roger Goodell, fifth Super Bowl ring

By John PaschallFeb 6, 2017, 3:06 PM EST

Patriots QB Tom Brady took the high road when asked about his upcoming encounter with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell following New England’s Super Bowl LI win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Turns out Brady already had his own dig at the commissioner ready in advance.

Shields HealthCare aired a local ad just after the Super Bowl featuring Brady putting away his Super Bowl rings into a safe.

Brady first puts away his four rings but then gets asked by the technician if he has anything else to put away.

Magically, he pulls out a fifth ring and the technician suggests he gets a bigger safe next time, delivering a perfect set-up line to Brady’s not-so-subtle jab at the man who suspended him for four games for Deflategate.

“Roger that.”

Yes. Roger THAT.

Martellus Bennett’s daughter has a very important Super Bowl press conference update

By Tess QuinlanFeb 6, 2017, 1:00 PM EST

Kids say the darndest things. Especially in Super Bowl press conferences.

Austyn Jett (A.J.) Rose Bennett joined her dad, New England Patriot Martellus Bennett, at his press conference to deliver a very important update.

The family dog, Wendy, was bad.

Apparently, Wendy peed inside the house recently and the two (almost three)-year-old wanted to make sure that the rest of the world knew what happened with their poodle.

Just so you can full appreciate the adorableness, here’s a photo of Wendy:

My family got their @footballmarty88 gear, did yours? Link in my bio #FootballMarty

A photo posted by Martellus Bennett (@martellusb) on

We can all appreciate the fact that A.J. just kept things real during a Super Bowl celebration by just chatting with her dad about her dog.

Most people are probably writing that Riley Curry should be on high alert after A.J.’s perfect press conference performance, but I don’t think she should.

She should welcome it.

They should be friends-the two can share tips on which camera to look at or how to time the perfect response to their dad and form a cool club.