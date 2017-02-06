Video: Patriots’ Tom Brady was secretly ready for dig at Roger Goodell, fifth Super Bowl ring

Patriots QB Tom Brady took the high road when asked about his upcoming encounter with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell following New England’s Super Bowl LI win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Turns out Brady already had his own dig at the commissioner ready in advance.
Shields HealthCare aired a local ad just after the Super Bowl featuring Brady putting away his Super Bowl rings into a safe.
Brady first puts away his four rings but then gets asked by the technician if he has anything else to put away.
Magically, he pulls out a fifth ring and the technician suggests he gets a bigger safe next time, delivering a perfect set-up line to Brady’s not-so-subtle jab at the man who suspended him for four games for Deflategate.
“Roger that.”
Yes. Roger THAT.
Kids say the darndest things. Especially in Super Bowl press conferences.
Austyn Jett (A.J.) Rose Bennett joined her dad, New England Patriot Martellus Bennett, at his press conference to deliver a very important update.
The family dog, Wendy, was bad.
Apparently, Wendy peed inside the house recently and the two (almost three)-year-old wanted to make sure that the rest of the world knew what happened with their poodle.
Just so you can full appreciate the adorableness, here’s a photo of Wendy:
We can all appreciate the fact that A.J. just kept things real during a Super Bowl celebration by just chatting with her dad about her dog.
Most people are probably writing that Riley Curry should be on high alert after A.J.’s perfect press conference performance, but I don’t think she should.
She should welcome it.
They should be friends-the two can share tips on which camera to look at or how to time the perfect response to their dad and form a cool club.
HOUSTON (AP) The greatest quarterback in NFL history led the biggest Super Bowl comeback to be the MVP on Sunday night.
Tom Brady rallied New England from a 25-point third-quarter deficit for a 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the first overtime game in Super Bowl history to earn his fifth Super Bowl title and fourth MVP trophy.
Brady threw touchdown passes of 5 and 6 yards in the second half and tied things at 28 when he connected with Danny Amendola on a 2-point conversion with 57 seconds left.
He then directed the drive in overtime which ended with a 2-yard run by James White to make the Patriots the first team to win a Super Bowl after trailing by more than 10 points.
“We all brought each other back,” he said. “We never felt out of it. It was a tough battle.”
His 466 yards passing are a Super Bowl record, surpassing the 414 yards Kurt Warner had 17 years ago.
He is the first to play in seven Super Bowls and the victory ties him with Charles Haley for most Super Bowl rings.
It’s a triumphant end to a difficult season for Brady, who missed the first four games because of his “Deflategate” suspension and dealt with his mother Galynn Brady suffering through an undisclosed illness. The Super Bowl was the first game she’s attended all season.
“They’re all happy,” he said. “It’s nice to have everybody here and it’s going to be a great celebration tonight.”
Brady also collected the MVP trophy in 2001, 2003 and 2014.
His incredible second half and overtime came after a first half where the Patriots managed just three points and he threw an interception which Robert Alford returned 82 yards for a touchdown.