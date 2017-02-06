Video: Patriots’ Tom Brady was secretly ready for dig at Roger Goodell, fifth Super Bowl ring

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Patriots QB Tom Brady took the high road when asked about his upcoming encounter with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell following New England’s Super Bowl LI win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Turns out Brady already had his own dig at the commissioner ready in advance.

Shields HealthCare aired a local ad just after the Super Bowl featuring Brady putting away his Super Bowl rings into a safe.

Brady first puts away his four rings but then gets asked by the technician if he has anything else to put away.

Magically, he pulls out a fifth ring and the technician suggests he gets a bigger safe next time, delivering a perfect set-up line to Brady’s not-so-subtle jab at the man who suspended him for four games for Deflategate.

“Roger that.”

Yes. Roger THAT.