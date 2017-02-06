Martellus Bennett’s daughter has a very important Super Bowl press conference update

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Kids say the darndest things. Especially in Super Bowl press conferences.

Austyn Jett (A.J.) Rose Bennett joined her dad, New England Patriot Martellus Bennett, at his press conference to deliver a very important update.

The family dog, Wendy, was bad.

Apparently, Wendy peed inside the house recently and the two (almost three)-year-old wanted to make sure that the rest of the world knew what happened with their poodle.

Just so you can full appreciate the adorableness, here’s a photo of Wendy:

My family got their @footballmarty88 gear, did yours? Link in my bio #FootballMarty A photo posted by Martellus Bennett (@martellusb) on Dec 26, 2016 at 2:05pm PST

We can all appreciate the fact that A.J. just kept things real during a Super Bowl celebration by just chatting with her dad about her dog.

Most people are probably writing that Riley Curry should be on high alert after A.J.’s perfect press conference performance, but I don’t think she should.

She should welcome it.

They should be friends-the two can share tips on which camera to look at or how to time the perfect response to their dad and form a cool club.