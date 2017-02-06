Defending Davis Cup champ Argentina KO’ed by Italy

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) Defending champion Argentina was knocked out of the Davis Cup in the first round by Italy on Monday.
Italy’s Fabio Fognini defeated Guido Pella in the deciding singles 2-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
The match on outdoor clay was postponed from Sunday because of rain and darkness.
Italy took a 2-0 lead after winning both singles on Friday, but Argentina came back by taking the doubles on Saturday, and the first reverse singles on Sunday, when Carlos Berlocq defeated Paolo Lorenzi 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.
Argentina played without top player Juan Martin del Potro, who made himself unavailable to focus on tournament play.
Italy will face Belgium in the quarterfinals in April.
Forget the Lombardi Trophy. The New England Patriots’ shocking comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 earned one fan a date with Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard.
With the Falcons holding a big lead over the Patriots Sunday, Bouchard tweeted that she “knew Atlanta would win.” A fan then asked her to go on a date if the Patriots somehow ended up winning and in what must have seemed like a low-risk reply, Bouchard said, “sure.”
Her final tweet of the night was one of resignation, “Lesson learned. Never bet against Tom Brady.”
The fan who asked for a date hasn’t said if Bouchard has gotten in touch to schedule their outing.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson won their singles matches Sunday to complete the United States’ second straight Davis Cup sweep of Switzerland.
Querrey defeated Adrien Bossel 6-3, 7-5. Then Johnson, who clinched the Americans’ victory Saturday in doubles with Jack Sock, won his Davis Cup singles debut over Antoine Bellier, 6-4, 6-3.
The U.S. won 5-0 and will travel to play Australia for the World Group Quarterfinals on April 7-9. The U.S. is 26-20 all-time vs. Australia in a rivalry that dates back to 1905, winning their last meeting 3-1 in Australia in the 2016 World Group First Round.
Switzerland was without the country’s two top players, 18-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer and three-time major champ Stan Wawrinka.
Switzerland will compete in the World Group Playoff on Sept. 15-17.