170205-querry
Getty Images

US completes 5-0 Davis Cup sweep of Switzerland

Leave a comment
Associated PressFeb 5, 2017, 7:46 PM EST

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson won their singles matches Sunday to complete the United States’ second straight Davis Cup sweep of Switzerland.

Querrey defeated Adrien Bossel 6-3, 7-5. Then Johnson, who clinched the Americans’ victory Saturday in doubles with Jack Sock, won his Davis Cup singles debut over Antoine Bellier, 6-4, 6-3.

The U.S. won 5-0 and will travel to play Australia for the World Group Quarterfinals on April 7-9. The U.S. is 26-20 all-time vs. Australia in a rivalry that dates back to 1905, winning their last meeting 3-1 in Australia in the 2016 World Group First Round.

Switzerland was without the country’s two top players, 18-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer and three-time major champ Stan Wawrinka.

Switzerland will compete in the World Group Playoff on Sept. 15-17.

Mladenovic into St. Petersburg final

France's Kristina Mladenovic returns the ball to Russia's Natalia Vikhlyantseva, during the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2017 tennis tournament semi final match in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
AP
Leave a comment
Associated PressFeb 4, 2017, 10:49 AM EST

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Kristina Mladenovic fought back from a set down to beat Natalia Vikhlyantseva on Saturday and reach the final of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

In a match with frequent breaks of serve, Mladenovic served particularly poorly in the first set but dominated Vikhlyantseva, the world No. 115, in the second and third to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Mladenovic, who is ranked 51st, is seeking a first career WTA title in her fourth final appearance.

The 19-year-old Vikhlyantseva’s run to the semifinals means she will break into the top 100 for the first time when the rankings are updated on Monday.

Mladenovic will play either second-seeded Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia or Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan in Sunday’s final.

Halep withdraws from St. Petersburg event with knee injury

Simona Halep of Romania returns the ball to Ana Konjuh of Croatia during the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy 2017 tennis tournament match in St.Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
AP
Leave a comment
Associated PressFeb 3, 2017, 2:52 PM EST

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Simona Halep withdrew from the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Friday because of a knee injury, the same issue that she blamed for her opening-round loss at the Australian Open.

The fourth-ranked Romanian had said she was pain-free after her win over Ana Konjuh this week.

Halep was the top-seeded player in St. Petersburg. Her withdrawal sends Russian wild-card entry Natalia Vikhlyantseva into the semifinals, matching her best showing at a WTA tournament.

Vikhlyantseva, ranked 115th in the world, will next play Kristina Mladenovic, who beat defending champion Roberta Vinci 6-1, 6-4.

Also, second-seeded Dominika Cibulkova advanced by beating fifth-seeded Elena Vesnina 6-3, 6-3. The Slovak will next face either Svetlana Kuznetsova or Yulia Putintseva.