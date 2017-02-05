US completes 5-0 Davis Cup sweep of Switzerland

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson won their singles matches Sunday to complete the United States’ second straight Davis Cup sweep of Switzerland.

Querrey defeated Adrien Bossel 6-3, 7-5. Then Johnson, who clinched the Americans’ victory Saturday in doubles with Jack Sock, won his Davis Cup singles debut over Antoine Bellier, 6-4, 6-3.

The U.S. won 5-0 and will travel to play Australia for the World Group Quarterfinals on April 7-9. The U.S. is 26-20 all-time vs. Australia in a rivalry that dates back to 1905, winning their last meeting 3-1 in Australia in the 2016 World Group First Round.

Switzerland was without the country’s two top players, 18-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer and three-time major champ Stan Wawrinka.

Switzerland will compete in the World Group Playoff on Sept. 15-17.