Royal Mo romps to win in Robert Lewis Stakes at Santa Anita

Associated PressFeb 4, 2017, 6:52 PM EST

ARCADIA, Calif. — Royal Mo won the $150,000 Robert B. Lewis Stakes by 3+ lengths Saturday at Santa Anita, giving owners Jerry and Ann Moss a second contender for the Kentucky Derby.

Ridden by Victor Espinoza, Royal Mo ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.48. The 3-year-old colt trained by John Shirreffs earned 10 points toward qualifying for the Kentucky Derby’s 20-horse field.

The Mosses’ other 3-year-old, Gormley, won the Sham Stakes by a head last month at Santa Anita. The couple won the 2005 Kentucky Derby with 50-1 Giacomo, tied for the second-longest shot to win the race.

“We haven’t had two horses in this position in a long time and it’s fun,” said Jerry Moss, co-founder of A&M Records. “We don’t really see anyone else coming up that scares us.”

Royal Mo paid $5, $3.40 and $2.20. The colt’s sire is Uncle Mo, who was undefeated as a 2-year-old but got knocked out of the 2011 Kentucky Derby because of illness.

Irap returned $4.20 and $2.60 while 7-5 favorite Sheer Flattery was another neck back in third and paid $2.20 to show in the Grade 3 race.

“Royal Mo just ran lights out,” said Doug O’Neill, who trains Irap, fourth-place Term of Art and last-place Dangerfield. “When you give a horse like Royal Mo an uncontested lead, you’re going to be in trouble.”

Breaking from the rail in the field of five, Espinoza took Royal Mo to the early lead. Irap pulled even with Royal Mo heading into the stretch turn, but soon fell back.

“He’s such a big, heavy horse,” Espinoza said. “He doesn’t have that quickness for the first couple of strides. As soon as he gets into a rhythm though, he’ll keep going.”

Royal Mo ran second in his first two starts and then won by 1\ lengths at Del Mar on Nov. 27. The Mosses purchased the colt for $300,000 at auction.

“He’s improving a lot,” Espinoza said. “From the last few races to this race, he’s really coming along. He’s going in the right direction. Hopefully, we keep going all the way.”

Moss said he wants to separate Royal Mo and Gormley, who is being pointed toward the San Felipe Stakes on March 11 at Santa Anita.

“I like Arkansas and it’s been great for us,” said Moss, whose superstar mare Zenyatta won at Oaklawn Park. “We’ll take one of them back there.”

Sheer Flattery was floated four-wide into the first turn, moved up inside leaving the second turn and just missed finishing second.

In the $200,000 Palos Verdes Stakes, 3-5 favorite St. Joe Bay won by 2\ lengths under Kent Desormeaux.

The 5-year-old gelding ran six furlongs in 1:08.75 and paid $3.40 to win in the Grade 2 race.

Moe Candy was second and Ike Walker took third.

Bruins favored at Detroit on Wednesday, while Kings host Sharks

OddsSharkJan 17, 2017, 11:14 PM EST

While the Boston Bruins are coming off an ugly defeat, they take a strong recent track record against the Detroit Red Wings into their matchup on Wednesday.

All-Star goalie Tuukka Rask and the Bruins are -140 road betting favorites against the +110 underdog Red Wings with a 5.5-goal total for their betting matchup at Joe Louis Arena, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

In the other major Wednesday night rivalry matchup, the San Jose Sharks travel down the California coast to face their Pacific Division rival, the Los Angeles Kings.

The Bruins, who are 23-19-5, are in action for the first time since Monday when they were shut out 4-0 by the  New York Islanders, who fired coach Jack Capuano the following day. Boston is 8-2 SU in its last 10 games against the Red Wings, though, according to the OddsShark NHL Database. With standout forwards such as Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, the Bruins are among the NHL leaders in generating scoring chances.

The Red Wings, who are 19-19-6, are seeking their first three-game winning streak of the season and have had a three-day break since defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins last Saturday. Detroit has been counting on rookie goalie Jared Coreau and is 2-6 SU in home games against its division this season.

The total has gone under seven of the last 10 times that Boston has been a road favorite with a -125 to -500 moneyline, with two pushes. The total has also gone under in seven of the Bruins’ last 10 road games against fellow Atlantic Division teams.

The Sharks, 26-16-2 SU, will have to make a lineup adjustment now that RW Jonas Donskoi is on injured reserve and RW Barclay Goodrow has been called up from the minors as a reinforcement. Counting the playoffs, the Sharks are 7-3 SU in their last 10 road games against the Kings.

Sharks goalie Martin Jones has a 1.76 goals-against average and .937 save percentage in two starts against the Kings this season.

The Kings, 22-18-4 SU, are desperate for a home win since they are about to embark on a long road swing. Los Angeles has had an uneven output at the Staples Center, where it is 5-5 SU in its last 10 games against teams from its division. Captain Anze Kopitar (illness) is expected to return, but the Kings are still without key goal scorer Tyler Toffoli (knee).

The total has gone under only once in the Sharks’ last 10 road games, with six pushes.

Canadian women’s hockey star Hayley Wickenheiser retires

Associated PressJan 13, 2017, 10:23 PM EST

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) Hayley Wickenheiser has retired from hockey after 23 years on Canada’s women’s team.

The 38-year-old Wickenheiser, from Shaunavon, Saskatchewan, announced her retirement Friday.

Wickenheiser is Canada’s career leader with 168 goals and 211 assists in 276 games. She won four Olympic gold medals and seven world titles and was the most valuable player of the Olympic women’s hockey tournaments in 2002 and 2006.

She was the first woman to score a goal in men’s professional hockey when she played in Europe.