From Rod Smart to ‘He Hate Me’

By Max MolskiFeb 3, 2017, 5:22 PM EST

Some athletes play with a chip on their shoulder, others with a target on their back. However, nobody wore their motivation like Rod Smart.

Smart signed and played for the Las Vegas Outlaws in the XFL’s lone season in 2001. He went on to finish with the league’s second-highest rushing total (555 yards) in 10 games, but became known for the back of his jersey, which read “He Hate Me.”

Smart played college football at Western Kentucky, where he finished his senior season with 1,249 yards. He went on to sign with the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2000, but the team cut him before the season began. From there, Smart looked to the newly-founded XFL.

Once the XFL crumbled, Smart rejoined the professional ranks with the Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers. He only had two rushing attempts in six games for the Eagles, but he found better success in Carolina. He had just 27 carries over four seasons, but scored his first and only career touchdown on a 100-yard kick return against the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 5, 2003.

A Brief History of the XFL

By Max MolskiFeb 3, 2017, 5:20 PM EST

As we near the biggest football game of the year, we are reminded of one of the sports’ most memorable experiments.

Vince McMahon, the owner of World Wrestling Entertainment, helped found the XFL in 2001 with a vision of fusing his brand into football. The league split its eight teams into two divisions and held a 10-game schedule with no bye weeks. The Los Angeles Xtreme won the lone XFL Championship in a 38-6 thrashing of the San Francisco Demons at the L.A. Coliseum.

The XFL created some rule changes to deviate from the NFL. Instead of a coin toss, the XFL had an “opening scramble.” Players from opposing teams raced from their end zones to the ball at the 50-yard line, and whichever player came away with it got to choose whether his team got possession. The league also allowed bump-and-run coverage and took away fair catches with the intent of spicing the game up. Players also got to choose what name appeared on the back of their jersey, allowing some players to place nicknames and mantras instead of their last name.

Some players were pleasantly surprised with the quality of play in the league, but the XFL ultimately crumbled after just one season. The league was a financial failure and all sides abandoned hopes of a second season.

 

Super Bowl LI Odds: Exotic Props for Sunday include Trump, Goodell, Gronk

OddsSharkFeb 2, 2017, 9:33 AM EST

With Tom Brady back in the Super Bowl and Donald Trump two weeks into his presidency, there are no end of exotic props for Super Bowl LI at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The vast majority of viewers for the NFL championship game between Brady’s New England Patriots and the Matt Ryan-led Atlanta Falcons, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, aren’t football experts. The side props pertaining to the presentation of the game are an opportunity for real fun.

For instance, one exotic prop is what will be the greater number, the pocket-bound Brady’s rushing yardage or President Trump’s interview with Bill O’Reilly, in minutes? The odds there are -250 on Trump and +170 on Brady, who had minus-one rushing yard in each of the Patriots’ AFC playoff victories.

The odds are -1000 on Trump picking the Patriots to win the game and +550 that he will pick the Falcons. One should remember that 30 years ago, Trump bet on the United States Football League challenging the NFL. New England is projected to win the game at PredictionMachine.com, and is a field-goal favorite for the contest at the sportsbooks.

The over/under on Deflategate mentions, in reference to Brady’s suspension, is 1.5.

In an exotic prop related to the supposed tension between the Patriots and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, the odds are -175 that either owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick or Brady will be shown on TV shaking hands with Goodell.

There are +250 odds on a player being seen kneeling during the national anthem on TV, with -400 on the No prop. And oddsmakers appear to be counting on an obligatory commentary reference to Patriots WR Chris Hogan’s unique path to the NFL, since there are only +170 odds that “lacrosse” will be stated on TV.

The over/under on broadcaster mentions of injured superstar Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski is 3.0. The game is also being played in the home stadium of another star whose season was cut short by injury, and there is an over/under of 1.0 on broadcast mentions of Houston Texans DE J.J. Watt.

Among the exotic props related to the game, the odds are +550 that the teams will combine for 76 points to set a record for the highest-scoring Super Bowl.

Oddsmakers are giving +500 odds that either Brady or Ryan will record 415 or more passing yards to break the Super Bowl record. Kurt Warner’s standard of 414 has stood since 2000.

Each team has a wide receiver – Julian Edelman on the Patriots and Mohamed Sanu on the Falcons – who played quarterback in his younger days. The odds are +250 on a player other than Brady or Ryan recording a pass attempt.