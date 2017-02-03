From Rod Smart to ‘He Hate Me’

With Tom Brady back in the Super Bowl and Donald Trump two weeks into his presidency, there are no end of exotic props for Super Bowl LI at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The vast majority of viewers for the NFL championship game between Brady’s New England Patriots and the Matt Ryan-led Atlanta Falcons, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, aren’t football experts. The side props pertaining to the presentation of the game are an opportunity for real fun.

For instance, one exotic prop is what will be the greater number, the pocket-bound Brady’s rushing yardage or President Trump’s interview with Bill O’Reilly, in minutes? The odds there are -250 on Trump and +170 on Brady, who had minus-one rushing yard in each of the Patriots’ AFC playoff victories.

The odds are -1000 on Trump picking the Patriots to win the game and +550 that he will pick the Falcons. One should remember that 30 years ago, Trump bet on the United States Football League challenging the NFL. New England is projected to win the game at PredictionMachine.com, and is a field-goal favorite for the contest at the sportsbooks.

The over/under on Deflategate mentions, in reference to Brady’s suspension, is 1.5.

In an exotic prop related to the supposed tension between the Patriots and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, the odds are -175 that either owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick or Brady will be shown on TV shaking hands with Goodell.

There are +250 odds on a player being seen kneeling during the national anthem on TV, with -400 on the No prop. And oddsmakers appear to be counting on an obligatory commentary reference to Patriots WR Chris Hogan’s unique path to the NFL, since there are only +170 odds that “lacrosse” will be stated on TV.

The over/under on broadcaster mentions of injured superstar Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski is 3.0. The game is also being played in the home stadium of another star whose season was cut short by injury, and there is an over/under of 1.0 on broadcast mentions of Houston Texans DE J.J. Watt.

Among the exotic props related to the game, the odds are +550 that the teams will combine for 76 points to set a record for the highest-scoring Super Bowl.

Oddsmakers are giving +500 odds that either Brady or Ryan will record 415 or more passing yards to break the Super Bowl record. Kurt Warner’s standard of 414 has stood since 2000.

Each team has a wide receiver – Julian Edelman on the Patriots and Mohamed Sanu on the Falcons – who played quarterback in his younger days. The odds are +250 on a player other than Brady or Ryan recording a pass attempt.