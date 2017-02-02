Super Bowl LI Odds: Exotic Props for Sunday include Trump, Goodell, Gronk

Leave a comment
OddsSharkFeb 2, 2017, 9:33 AM EST

With Tom Brady back in the Super Bowl and Donald Trump two weeks into his presidency, there are no end of exotic props for Super Bowl LI at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The vast majority of viewers for the NFL championship game between Brady’s New England Patriots and the Matt Ryan-led Atlanta Falcons, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, aren’t football experts. The side props pertaining to the presentation of the game are an opportunity for real fun.

For instance, one exotic prop is what will be the greater number, the pocket-bound Brady’s rushing yardage or President Trump’s interview with Bill O’Reilly, in minutes? The odds there are -250 on Trump and +170 on Brady, who had minus-one rushing yard in each of the Patriots’ AFC playoff victories.

The odds are -1000 on Trump picking the Patriots to win the game and +550 that he will pick the Falcons. One should remember that 30 years ago, Trump bet on the United States Football League challenging the NFL. New England is projected to win the game at PredictionMachine.com, and is a field-goal favorite for the contest at the sportsbooks.

The over/under on Deflategate mentions, in reference to Brady’s suspension, is 1.5.

In an exotic prop related to the supposed tension between the Patriots and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, the odds are -175 that either owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick or Brady will be shown on TV shaking hands with Goodell.

There are +250 odds on a player being seen kneeling during the national anthem on TV, with -400 on the No prop. And oddsmakers appear to be counting on an obligatory commentary reference to Patriots WR Chris Hogan’s unique path to the NFL, since there are only +170 odds that “lacrosse” will be stated on TV.

The over/under on broadcaster mentions of injured superstar Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski is 3.0. The game is also being played in the home stadium of another star whose season was cut short by injury, and there is an over/under of 1.0 on broadcast mentions of Houston Texans DE J.J. Watt.

Among the exotic props related to the game, the odds are +550 that the teams will combine for 76 points to set a record for the highest-scoring Super Bowl.

Oddsmakers are giving +500 odds that either Brady or Ryan will record 415 or more passing yards to break the Super Bowl record. Kurt Warner’s standard of 414 has stood since 2000.

Each team has a wide receiver – Julian Edelman on the Patriots and Mohamed Sanu on the Falcons – who played quarterback in his younger days. The odds are +250 on a player other than Brady or Ryan recording a pass attempt.

Budweiser’s Super Bowl commercial about owner immigrating will make you cry

1 Comment
By Tess QuinlanJan 31, 2017, 11:21 AM EST

Super Bowl commercials get almost as much attention as the football game that is being played and this Budweiser ad deserves our undivided attention.

Budweiser’s pitch for the ad is very simple: “This is the story of our founder’s ambitious journey to America in pursuit of his dream: to brew the King of Beers.”

The ad follows Budweiser founder Adolphus Busch on his journey from Germany to New Orleans, where he was met with intense discrimination and not welcomed. Busch then took a boat up the Mississippi to St. Louis, and met his eventual business partner, Eberhard Anheuser.

The look on Busch’s face when Anheuser kindly offers to buy him a beer at the end of the commercial will make you cry and remind you that the American dream is real.

 

Sunday Divisional Round Matchups: Cowboys, Chiefs Both Favorites

Leave a comment
OddsSharkJan 13, 2017, 12:35 AM EST

The dynamics for a team with a red-hot quarterback often change when they go on the road, which is why Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are a solid favorite against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

The Cowboys are listed as 4.5-point favorites against the Packers with a 51.5-point total, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Dallas is 7-0 straight-up and 5-2 against the spread in its last seven home games, but the fact that the Packers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven playoff games as a road underdog will no doubt give bettors pause.

The Packers, who are 11-6 SU and 9-7-1 ATS, need QB Aaron Rodgers to stay in peak form to have a shot at taking down Dallas, which does happen to be 0-4 SU and 1-3 ATS in its last four divisional round games.

That doesn’t leave the Packers with much margin for error, especially since WR Jordy Nelson (ribs) may not play and the Cowboys will be able to pay more attention to WR Davante Adams and Randall Cobb. Running the ball against OLB Sean Lee and Co. could also be tough for Green Bay.

The Cowboys, 13-3 SU and 10-5-1 ATS, have one of the NFL’s most balanced offenses outside of New England with the combo of Prescott and RB Ezekiel Elliott. Provided LT Tryon Smith is healthy and handles OLB Clay Matthews, Dallas is capable of setting the pace. The Packers’ pass defense is spotty and as a team that is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games after bye weeks, Dallas surely will have used the extra prep time to develop schemes to use WR Dez Bryant (seven TD in his last nine games).

The total has gone over in five of the Packers’ last six games on the road, according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

In Sunday’s other game, the Kansas City Chiefs are listed as the 1.5-point favorite against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 44-point total.

The Steelers, 12-5 SU and 10-6-1 ATS, with QB Ben Roethlisberger, WR Antonio Brown and RB Le’Veon Bell, are experts in staying explosive even in the type of cold weather forecast for Kansas City on Sunday.

However, thanks to FS Eric Berry, the Chiefs excel at limiting long completions, and their defense, thanks to the return and/or emergence of DE Chris Jones, OLB Justin Houston and ILB Ramik Wilson, is much improved since that embarrassing defeat.

The Chiefs, 12-4 SU and 9-7 ATS, are the more likely team to come out ahead in the all-important turnover battle. Kansas City’s M.O. offensively is misdirection and the Steelers defense, which has had a steady diet of mediocre matchups over the last two months, are prone to missing tackles.

Having to account for speedster Tyreek Hill may create some big openings for RB Charcandrick West and Spencer Ware. Quarterback Alex Smith and his offensive line have also improved at providing ball security as the season has progressed.

Kansas City coach Andy Reid is 3-0 SU in divisional round games after a bye. The total has gone under in the Chiefs’ last six games after consecutive wins.

Last year all four home teams won in the divisional round. In the last three years the visiting team is 7-3-2 ATS in the divisional round.